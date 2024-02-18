Aprilia presentation: "Qatar podium would be nice"

On the eve of the Qatar test, Aprilia was the last factory team to present its bike for the 2024 season. More striking than the paintwork are the technical details of the RS-GP24 with a focus on aerodynamics.

Team boss Massimo Rivola was ritually optimistic at the presentation in the paddock of the Losail Circuit: "We have a very nice design with a romantic touch. We are ready and looking forward to the coming season." By "romantic", he presumably meant a touch more purple than in recent years. However, raw, unpainted carbon fibre, which is becoming increasingly popular in F1 for weight reasons, still dominates.

Technically, details on the frame, engine and, above all, the aero concept are new. The new front spoiler is particularly striking. The aim is to achieve more downforce at the front - not only on the straights, but also in the corners, which is technically more difficult than one might think. Massimo Rivola: "Sometimes the data from the wind tunnel doesn't correlate with the drivers' feelings."

The diffuser at the rear is striking, as we know it from F1: Technician Antonio Boselli: "The airflow pushes the rear downwards. We are proud that Aprilia has brought many innovations in this area to MotoGP." The eye-catching fins on the swingarm that we saw in Sepang have also made it onto the finished bike.





Like the other manufacturers, Aprilia is eager for more data. That was also the reason why Trackhouse was brought closer to the factory. The satellite team with an American flavour is based directly in Noale, just like the factory team. It is intended to be more than a customer team, but rather a fully-fledged second pillar, like the Pierer Mobility Group has with Tech3. One small difference: the time was too short for Aprilia to complete more than 6 bikes. Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales and Miguel Oliveira will get an RS-GP24 right from the start, Raúl Fernandez will follow in the middle of the season. More was not possible due to the short winter break. Originally, it was assumed that both Trackhouse riders would start the season on the old bike.

Rivola's expectations: "We expect a lot from Maverick this season. The speed is there and he is ready for his first win in our colours. He is pushing the team, and that is a good thing. Aleix showed in Sepang that the new bike is faster than its predecessor. That's already good. Maverick has not yet been able to test the new parts properly, so mistakes have also happened on our side. Unfortunately, our opponents are not sleeping. Our goal for the first races is not to lose more than five seconds on the winners. A podium at the season opener in Qatar would be nice."

Maverick Viñales: "I've enjoyed the winter, but now it's time to ride my motorbike again. I've trained hard over the winter and I'm fully fit. The bike looks great. At the Sepang test we found out what works and what doesn't. It's quite complicated. My goal is to fight for victories, even if I still had problems with how the engine delivers its torque during the first test. That was solved on the third day and my sprint simulation was fine."

Veteran Aleix Espargaró is looking forward to his 8th season as an Aprilia rider: "The project has developed a lot since I first came to Noale. We've never been as strong as we are now. Every season is tougher than the last because the youngsters are coming up and pushing. Nevertheless, my goal is to win races again this year - just like last year. The aerodynamics are changing the style that is required - but I'm staying on the ball. I liked the RS-GP24 from the first corner of the first test. It suits my riding style."

At the Sepang test, Aleix was the fastest Aprilia in fifth place, 0.409 seconds off the lead, with Maverick a further 4 tenths of a second behind.