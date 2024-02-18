Brad Binder: Relaxed ahead of Qatar

Quiet confidence, great relaxation and a precise plan for the next two days: Just like at the Sepang test, Brad Binder doesn't allow himself to be stressed by lap times. His motto: "Chill!"

The fact that Ducati dominated the lap times of the first pre-season test doesn't bother Brad Binder, last year's top points scorer for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: "I didn't care about the lap time in Sepang. I knocked out my morning time right in the morning. The track became increasingly slippery in the afternoon, and that's when I set my personal best time. I'd say there's potential there," he grins.

Brad is not promising any records for tomorrow, Monday, either - on the contrary: "It's all about completely different things for us. We have a tight programme. Once we've done everything, okay: then maybe we'll go on a time hunt at the end on Tuesday and see where we stand compared to the competition."

In the rear-view mirror, the fourth-placed driver in the last World Championship sees the Sepang test in a thoroughly positive light: "We now have a much clearer picture and know what works. The funnel of parts is getting narrower and narrower - but we still have many components whose performance we need to verify - especially in different combinations." This work will mainly take place on Monday. The Tuesday plan is to work on the set-up so that the riders feel more comfortable on the bike.

The warhorse from South Africa has noticed a decisive difference in his team's mentality in 2024 compared to previous years: "Normally, we are the last to leave the track and try something until the very last second. That's no longer the case this year. The whole team is more relaxed. We know exactly what we need and have a better understanding of the bike. In previous years, we either had so many things to try that we lost direction. Or we had almost no parts to test because they were still in production. Last year's tests were on point for the first time, and this year everything is a little more chilled out."