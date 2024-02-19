Aprilia: How much longer will Aleix ride?

Many rider contracts expire at the end of the year, including those of both Aprilia factory riders. Who stays, who goes, who signs where? And how long will record-breaking rider Aleix Espargaró still want to race?

Since Marc Márquez switched from Honda to Ducati after 11 years, Aleix Espargaró has been Mr Consistency in MotoGP. 2024 will be the 34-year-old Spaniard's 8th Aprilia season, and nobody knows his material better than him. But the question arises as to how long this series will continue. When asked, the winner of two races last year (Barcelona and Silverstone) is brooding about his future:

"I understand the bike very well, which is an advantage of age. That's why I'm quite relaxed about my future. It's only up to me. If I win races, I will stay with Aprilia - if that's what I want. It's my decision." He feels a tailwind from Aprilia: "Technical Director Romano Albesiano has already confirmed that he wants to see me at Aprilia for a few more years. If I notice that I'm competitive, then I'll add some more time to my active career - if not, then I'll stop." He will celebrate his 35th birthday on 30 July. He has observed an interesting development in himself: "I can feel that I'm getting older. But on the other hand, I'm getting faster from year to year! And this trend doesn't stop. Sepang, for example, is a track that really didn't suit me in the past. And at the test this year, I was faster there than ever before!"

Two souls beat in his chest: "Aprilia is getting better and better, and I'm still the fastest Aprilia rider. Do you want to give that up? I don't know. On the other hand, I finally want to spend more time with my children. I have quite a few projects in mind outside of racing. My life is good at the moment and I don't have the stress of having to make a decision now."

Team boss Massimo Rivola is prepared for all scenarios. Including the fact that he could lose Maverick Viñales to an opponent: "For me, stability means performance. This is also due to the fact that most riders take their crew chief, their mechanics and those people with them to the new team. This creates bigger gaps that you have to fill. That's not the only reason why I'm happy with all four current riders and can imagine continuing with them in 2025." But on the other hand: "If someone wants to poach one of our guys, I have to be ready and have a plan B." He therefore does not rule out actively approaching other drivers: "I will sound out the market, of course."