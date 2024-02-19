Raúl Fernández: Three fractures, but will play in Qatar

With Raúl Fernández, at least 21 of the 22 regular MotoGP riders will be in action at the Qatar test on Monday and Tuesday - even though the Trackhouse-Aprilia rider suffered fractures to his pelvis and hip in Sepang.

Less than two weeks after the Sepang test, the MotoGP aces will have two more days of testing in Lusail starting today, Monday, before the World Championship kicks off with the Qatar GP from 8th to 10th March. The track will be open from 14:00 to 21:00 local time (12:00 to 19:00 CET).

Pramac newcomer Franco Morbidelli has travelled to Doha, but only for photo shoots and PR appointments. Following his training accident in Portimão on 30 January, he is taking a three-week break on medical advice and is not planning his comeback until the first Grand Prix.

Rául Fernández, on the other hand, is planning to take part in the Qatar test. In Sepang, the Trackhouse-Aprilia rider high-sided on his third lap, presumably due to the track conditions after the overnight rain. World Champion Pecco Bagnaia had also crashed on his out-lap in turn 11 of the SIC shortly before. After an initial check-up at the trackside medical centre, Fernández was initially given the green light and got back on his RS-GP23, but ultimately had to abandon the first test of the calendar year.

Back in Spain, it turned out that the 23-year-old Madrilenian had not just escaped with bruises after all. "After the violent crash, the doctors realised that I had suffered three fractures. That's no fun," said Rául in Doha. Two fractures to the pelvis and one to the hip were diagnosed. "But I feel pretty good. I also had a CT scan before I left and we saw that it was safe for me and for everyone. If it wasn't, I wouldn't be here."

At the same time, Raúl Fernández emphasised that he still considers himself "very, very lucky" given the severity of the crash. He described the course of the accident: "It was strange. I saw Pecco - he crashed on the first lap, I crashed on the third. I was very slow on the first two laps because I had just seen Pecco. On the second lap I was wide and on the third lap, when I slowed down again and was on the correct line, I felt that I was sliding over both wheels at the same time - and then I highsided. It was strange because I didn't see any wet spots or oil. We also saw from the data that it was a really strange crash. I wasn't aggressive on the throttle or anything. I think I was unlucky."

"I would also like to say that MotoGP really does a great job in some moments," the Spaniard referred to the "Quirónprevención MotoGP Health Centre", which replaced the Clinica Mobile as the medical-therapeutic contact point in the paddock a year ago. "When we were told that we would no longer have the Clinica after many years, it was initially a moment of uncertainty. But what they have done with Quirón is great. We are very happy with them. In my case, I have to thank the physiotherapists Jaime and Nacho in particular, but the whole team is great. What they have done is great, because I feel very good. It's been less than two weeks since the crash and I can walk, I can more or less ride my road bike and I feel like the recovery is going pretty fast. For normal people it takes four or five weeks - and I'll be on a MotoGP bike in less than two weeks."

"It's not easy, but the test is important for us because we already lost three days in Sepang. I can now also say that I'm happy to have the old bike," grinned the 2021 Moto2 runner-up, who, unlike his team-mate Miguel Oliveira, has not yet received an RS-GP24 and will start the new season on last year's RS-GP23. "I rode the test in Valencia with it and the feeling was really good. I also felt good in the three laps in Sepang. We have a basis for the set-up, we don't have to change too much. This test is just about seeing how the leg feels and then getting a good feeling and getting back to my speed. It's not easy, you can train at home with 1000cc bikes, but it's not the same."

"It's also to see how I feel physically because I changed my preparation a bit in the winter and felt much better. But the problem is that you never really know until you get on the MotoGP bike," emphasised Raúl Fernández.