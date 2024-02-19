Qatar test, 4.30pm: Viñales' first target time

The MotoGP aces took their time at the start of the two-day Qatar test. After two and a half hours, Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) leads ahead of Ducati riders Jorge Martin and Marc Márquez.

The first of two days of testing began at 2pm local time (12pm CET) in Qatar, but there was little activity on the 5.380-kilometre Lusail International Circuit in the early afternoon due to the high temperatures. Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, who deputised for Franco Morbidelli at Pramac as he did during the IRTA test in Sepang, was the first to take to the track. Only Pirro and rookie Pedro Acosta completed a timed lap in the first hour of testing.

Meanwhile, confirmation came from the Medical Centre that Raúl Fernández has been deemed fit to ride less than two weeks after his serious highsider in Sepang, in which he suffered three fractures to his pelvis and hip, and can therefore get back on his RS-GP. He will be watched by Davide Brivio, among others, who will be in the MotoGP paddock for the first time in his new role as Team Principal of Trackhouse.

It was not until after 3.30pm local time that more and more MotoGP riders took to the track - and the times also dropped, although they remained well above the reference marks. Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales was at the top of the standings after two hours with a 1:54.883 min.

For comparison: The official lap record from the Qatar race last November is a 1:52.978 min by Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini. Luca Marini's all-time lap record from last year (still on Ducati) stands at 1:51.762 minutes.

GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández was apparently slowed down by a technical problem, while VR46 Ducati star Marco Bezzecchi caused the first crash of the session shortly after 16:00 in turn 14, but remained uninjured.

Qatar test, Monday at 16.30:

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:54.883 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.258 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.720

4th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.153

5th Miller, KTM, + 1.161

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.438

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.447

8th Mir, Honda, + 1.473

9th Acosta, KTM, + 2.021

10th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.371

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 2.389

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 2.392

13th Marini, Honda, + 2.400

14th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 2.405

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.557

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 2.633

17th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 3.156

18th Pirro, Ducati, + 4.234

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 4.928

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 6.199



No time yet:

Johann Zarco, Honda

Raúl Fernández, Aprilia

Takaaki Nakagami, Honda