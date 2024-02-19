Qatar test, 4.30pm: Viñales' first target time
The first of two days of testing began at 2pm local time (12pm CET) in Qatar, but there was little activity on the 5.380-kilometre Lusail International Circuit in the early afternoon due to the high temperatures. Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, who deputised for Franco Morbidelli at Pramac as he did during the IRTA test in Sepang, was the first to take to the track. Only Pirro and rookie Pedro Acosta completed a timed lap in the first hour of testing.
Meanwhile, confirmation came from the Medical Centre that Raúl Fernández has been deemed fit to ride less than two weeks after his serious highsider in Sepang, in which he suffered three fractures to his pelvis and hip, and can therefore get back on his RS-GP. He will be watched by Davide Brivio, among others, who will be in the MotoGP paddock for the first time in his new role as Team Principal of Trackhouse.
It was not until after 3.30pm local time that more and more MotoGP riders took to the track - and the times also dropped, although they remained well above the reference marks. Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales was at the top of the standings after two hours with a 1:54.883 min.
For comparison: The official lap record from the Qatar race last November is a 1:52.978 min by Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini. Luca Marini's all-time lap record from last year (still on Ducati) stands at 1:51.762 minutes.
GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández was apparently slowed down by a technical problem, while VR46 Ducati star Marco Bezzecchi caused the first crash of the session shortly after 16:00 in turn 14, but remained uninjured.
Qatar test, Monday at 16.30:
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:54.883 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.258 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.720
4th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.153
5th Miller, KTM, + 1.161
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.438
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.447
8th Mir, Honda, + 1.473
9th Acosta, KTM, + 2.021
10th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.371
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 2.389
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 2.392
13th Marini, Honda, + 2.400
14th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 2.405
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.557
16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 2.633
17th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 3.156
18th Pirro, Ducati, + 4.234
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 4.928
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 6.199
No time yet:
Johann Zarco, Honda
Raúl Fernández, Aprilia
Takaaki Nakagami, Honda