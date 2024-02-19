Qatar test, 7pm: Triple lead for Aprilia
The Qatar test got off to a slow start due to the high temperatures in the early afternoon and the dusty track. It was only as dusk fell that there was more movement in the timesheets, which were led by Maverick Viñales for long stretches. Shortly before 18.30 his team-mate Aleix Espargaró replaced him in first place with a 1:53.088 min. VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio temporarily broke the Aprilia one-two lead, which was restored by Raúl Fernández on the RS-GP23 in the Trackhouse colours.
Brad Binder then briefly ensured that a Red Bull KTM led the classification before Raúl Fernández followed suit with just under two hours to go and set the first 1:52 lap of the day. The Madrilenean seems to have the after-effects of his highsider in Sepang(three fractures to his pelvis and hip) under control.
With a time of 1:52.814 minutes, Fernández also remained under the official lap record, a 1:52.978 minutes set by Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini in last year's Qatar race. However, the all-time lap record on the 5.380-kilometre Lusail International Circuit set by Luca Marini last year (still on Ducati) stands at 1:51.762 minutes.
The next 1:52 time was set by defending champion Pecco Bagnaia, who came within 0.167 seconds of the Trackhouse rider. Shortly after 7pm, the Aprilia factory aces followed suit and ensured a one-two-three lead for the manufacturer from Noale: Viñales reclaimed the top spot with a 1'52.754s ahead of Raúl Fernández and Aleix Espargaró. The track will remain open for two hours until 9pm (7pm CET).
Qatar test, Monday 19.05:
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:52.754 min
2nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.060 sec
3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.153
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.227
5th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.315
6th Martin, Ducati, + 0.404
7th Di Giannantonio, + 0.510
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.603
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.848
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.885
11th Mir, Honda, + 0.915
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.967
13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.984
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 1.024
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.095
16th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.170
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.177
18th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.343
19th Acosta, KTM, + 1.655
20th Marini, Honda, + 1.796
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.890
22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.938
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.829