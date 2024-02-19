Qatar test, 7pm: Triple lead for Aprilia

Under the floodlights of Lusail, the lap times are gradually falling, and just under two hours before the end of the first MotoGP test day in Qatar, a trio of Aprilia riders - Viñales, Raúl Fernández and Aleix Espargaró - are in front.

The Qatar test got off to a slow start due to the high temperatures in the early afternoon and the dusty track. It was only as dusk fell that there was more movement in the timesheets, which were led by Maverick Viñales for long stretches. Shortly before 18.30 his team-mate Aleix Espargaró replaced him in first place with a 1:53.088 min. VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio temporarily broke the Aprilia one-two lead, which was restored by Raúl Fernández on the RS-GP23 in the Trackhouse colours.

Brad Binder then briefly ensured that a Red Bull KTM led the classification before Raúl Fernández followed suit with just under two hours to go and set the first 1:52 lap of the day. The Madrilenean seems to have the after-effects of his highsider in Sepang(three fractures to his pelvis and hip) under control.

With a time of 1:52.814 minutes, Fernández also remained under the official lap record, a 1:52.978 minutes set by Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini in last year's Qatar race. However, the all-time lap record on the 5.380-kilometre Lusail International Circuit set by Luca Marini last year (still on Ducati) stands at 1:51.762 minutes.

The next 1:52 time was set by defending champion Pecco Bagnaia, who came within 0.167 seconds of the Trackhouse rider. Shortly after 7pm, the Aprilia factory aces followed suit and ensured a one-two-three lead for the manufacturer from Noale: Viñales reclaimed the top spot with a 1'52.754s ahead of Raúl Fernández and Aleix Espargaró. The track will remain open for two hours until 9pm (7pm CET).

Qatar test, Monday 19.05:

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:52.754 min

2nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.060 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.153

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.227

5th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.315

6th Martin, Ducati, + 0.404

7th Di Giannantonio, + 0.510

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.603

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.848

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.885

11th Mir, Honda, + 0.915

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.967

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.984

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 1.024

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.095

16th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.170

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.177

18th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.343

19th Acosta, KTM, + 1.655

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.796

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.890

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.938

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.829