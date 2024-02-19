Marc Márquez (16th): "I'm only human"
Expectations are high for Marc Márquez ahead of his first Ducati season. At the Sepang test , the eight-time world champion already got off to a good start with 6th place overall and also got off to a good start in the first few hours of the Qatar test (3rd). "I felt more confident right from the start than in Sepang. I spent most of the day working on my performance and riding style. Only later did we start to make changes to the set-up," analysed Marc meticulously.
At the end of the day, the Gresini Ducati rookie finished 16th. He was 0.919 seconds off the best time set by brand colleague Francesco Bagnaia. However, as usual during testing, the individual lap times are not the focus of the riders and teams. Márquez also pointed out: "I understand the fans' expectations. But the reality is different. I have four tough years behind me. I have to take it slowly and understand the bike. That takes time, because I'm only human."
With talents such as Bagnaia, Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), a large number of young talents have risen to the top class in recent years, challenging the now 30-year-old. "The years go by and it is a natural development that young and very fast riders come along. Every athlete has their high points. Then you have to understand how to adapt to the new circumstances," explained the MotoGP veteran.
After eleven years on Repsol Honda, the Spaniard will have to adapt to completely new circumstances this year. In addition to switching from a factory team to the Gresini customer team, Márquez has to familiarise himself with a new brand for the first time in his MotoGP career. "Whenever I come to a new track, my instinct will be the same at first. After eleven years on the same bike, that's just inevitable."
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the 85-time GP winner therefore urges patience: "It will certainly be a difficult season. Three or four guys on Ducati in particular are super strong. It's not my goal to win. Because if that were my goal, I would get frustrated very quickly."
Qatar test, Monday (19th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'52.040 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec
3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296
5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549
9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592
10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597
11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759
12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856
15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898
16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168
18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469
23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471