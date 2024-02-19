Marc Márquez (16th): "I'm only human"

The fact that he only finished the first day of testing in Doha in 16th place came as no surprise to Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez. In addition to his instinct, the 30-year-old also cited the new generation of MotoGP riders as a reason.

Expectations are high for Marc Márquez ahead of his first Ducati season. At the Sepang test , the eight-time world champion already got off to a good start with 6th place overall and also got off to a good start in the first few hours of the Qatar test (3rd). "I felt more confident right from the start than in Sepang. I spent most of the day working on my performance and riding style. Only later did we start to make changes to the set-up," analysed Marc meticulously.

At the end of the day, the Gresini Ducati rookie finished 16th. He was 0.919 seconds off the best time set by brand colleague Francesco Bagnaia. However, as usual during testing, the individual lap times are not the focus of the riders and teams. Márquez also pointed out: "I understand the fans' expectations. But the reality is different. I have four tough years behind me. I have to take it slowly and understand the bike. That takes time, because I'm only human."

With talents such as Bagnaia, Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), a large number of young talents have risen to the top class in recent years, challenging the now 30-year-old. "The years go by and it is a natural development that young and very fast riders come along. Every athlete has their high points. Then you have to understand how to adapt to the new circumstances," explained the MotoGP veteran.

After eleven years on Repsol Honda, the Spaniard will have to adapt to completely new circumstances this year. In addition to switching from a factory team to the Gresini customer team, Márquez has to familiarise himself with a new brand for the first time in his MotoGP career. "Whenever I come to a new track, my instinct will be the same at first. After eleven years on the same bike, that's just inevitable."

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the 85-time GP winner therefore urges patience: "It will certainly be a difficult season. Three or four guys on Ducati in particular are super strong. It's not my goal to win. Because if that were my goal, I would get frustrated very quickly."

Qatar test, Monday (19th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471