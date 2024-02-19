Aleix Espargaró (3rd): "Really like the 2024 Aprilia"

Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró finished third on the first of two days of MotoGP testing in Doha and was full of praise for his new package afterwards.

There was another Ducati one-two at the top of the timesheets, but Aleix Espargaró lined up behind him on Monday. The Spaniard was just three tenths off the best time set by world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who recorded a 1:52.040 minutes on the factory Desmosedici and almost broke the 1:52 barrier.

"I'm super happy," said Aleix, who had picked up his McLaren sports racer before travelling to Doha. "It's just a test, but I'm really enjoying it this year. I really like the 2024 bike. Malaysia and here are completely different tracks with different grip conditions. I am still fast. Maybe we still have some room for manoeuvre on one lap. But I'm particularly strong in terms of pace with used tyres. I am happy," he emphasised.

The 34-year-old went on to explain: "The bike is slightly lighter, the swingarm and chassis are different and the aero is completely different. You can also see the aerodynamics the most. But the bike has improved a lot. In terms of stability, the bike has improved a lot. With used tyres you can still maintain the times. With little grip like at the beginning of the test, it's difficult at the start."

Aleix then continued: "The bike is not easy - I would even say it is the most difficult bike to ride so far. But on the other hand, it's very competitive and that's a good thing! The bike is quite heavy because of the downforce when you change direction and throw it into the corner. It's often not easy when you have a lot of grip at the rear. It's not easy to understand the whole thing. But at the end of the day, it's important to have a competitive bike."

Espargaró comments on the bike's configurations: "We are not going to fixate on one bike, we will have two packages for different conditions. We want to equip ourselves for different tracks with different grip conditions. We currently have around 15 combinations. The aim now is to also have one with less downforce."

"Testing is testing - but if you're not at the front, you always have room for manoeuvre. Of course there are no points yet, but in the end it is certainly better to feel good," says the Aprilia captain. The second day of floodlight testing will take place in Doha on Tuesday. The MotoGP World Championship opener will then take place from 8th to 10th March, also in Lusail.

Qatar test, Monday (19 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471