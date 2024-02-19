Johann Zarco (Honda/9th): A smile, a good way to go

Honda LCR newcomer Johann Zarco finished in the top 10 on the first day of MotoGP testing in Doha and spoke afterwards about his personal tinkering to find the right package for the season opener.

Johann Zarco was able to celebrate on Monday in Doha, as the experienced rider finished 9th on Lucio Cecchinello's LCR Castrol Team Honda at the start of the official Qatar test. The two-time Moto2 World Champion was the best Honda rider, distancing Joan Mir (13th) by two tenths of a second.

"The main work on Monday consisted of sorting out the aero versions, which we then have to homologate for the start of the season," explained the 33-year-old. "We made some very interesting steps in the process. We only worked with two used medium rear tyres, which will then also be the race tyres."

Commenting on the internal processes on Monday, the experienced Frenchman said: "Of course, it's tough when you actually want to set lap times but have to wait and be patient to get the work done. It's difficult when you're comparing everything with yourself and don't know what the others are doing at the same time. Anyway, I did a lot of short runs to feel the differences. We try to use the experience to try many things. At the end of the day, I was also happy with the lap time."

Zarco knows all too well: "Finishing in the top 10 always brings a smile to the whole team and is a good way to have the same performance the next day. We will do some longer stints on Tuesday to prepare ourselves as well as possible for the race weekend. Let's see what conditions we'll find on Tuesday."

Commenting on the conditions in the desert, Zarco said: "It is normal that the conditions are rather bad at the beginning. When the temperatures dropped and the guys were on the track, it was quite good. But you always have to be careful if you go too far - the line is a few metres wide. Let's see what happens on Tuesday afternoon."

Qatar test, Monday (19 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471