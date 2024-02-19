Johann Zarco (Honda/9th): A smile, a good way to go
Johann Zarco was able to celebrate on Monday in Doha, as the experienced rider finished 9th on Lucio Cecchinello's LCR Castrol Team Honda at the start of the official Qatar test. The two-time Moto2 World Champion was the best Honda rider, distancing Joan Mir (13th) by two tenths of a second.
"The main work on Monday consisted of sorting out the aero versions, which we then have to homologate for the start of the season," explained the 33-year-old. "We made some very interesting steps in the process. We only worked with two used medium rear tyres, which will then also be the race tyres."
Commenting on the internal processes on Monday, the experienced Frenchman said: "Of course, it's tough when you actually want to set lap times but have to wait and be patient to get the work done. It's difficult when you're comparing everything with yourself and don't know what the others are doing at the same time. Anyway, I did a lot of short runs to feel the differences. We try to use the experience to try many things. At the end of the day, I was also happy with the lap time."
Zarco knows all too well: "Finishing in the top 10 always brings a smile to the whole team and is a good way to have the same performance the next day. We will do some longer stints on Tuesday to prepare ourselves as well as possible for the race weekend. Let's see what conditions we'll find on Tuesday."
Commenting on the conditions in the desert, Zarco said: "It is normal that the conditions are rather bad at the beginning. When the temperatures dropped and the guys were on the track, it was quite good. But you always have to be careful if you go too far - the line is a few metres wide. Let's see what happens on Tuesday afternoon."
Qatar test, Monday (19 February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:52.040 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec
3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296
5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549
9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592
10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597
11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759
12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856
15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898
16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168
18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469
23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471