Rookie Pedro Acosta (15th): "We are on target"

Red Bull-GASGAS-Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta lined up in the midfield on the first day of testing in Qatar, but is much more concerned with the overall picture ahead of his first MotoGP season.

Pedro Acosta recorded 15th place in the timesheets at the Lusail Circuit in Doha on Monday. The 19-year-old Spaniard was not able to shake up the established aces of the MotoGP World Championship quite as vehemently this time as in Sepang, even though Acosta only lost just under nine tenths on Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia's best time.

"It was super good at the end," said the Moto2 World Champion, who completed 72 laps on Monday, making him the busiest rider. "One of the questions for me before these tests was how quickly we would be able to adapt to this new track. But it was quite good. In Malaysia we were 0.6 seconds behind. We are now 0.8 seconds behind, which is not bad. Okay, I now find myself 15th on the list, but we're not far away."

"We have to be happy. I managed all of this quite well and quickly, so it was more than a good day," Acosta summarised his Monday. "It was kind of difficult at the beginning because I needed more laps than the other riders. But I clearly have more experience now after Sepang. I now know what I have to do when I come into the pits. I think we are slowly getting closer, but we are always on the safe side."

The young Spaniard reported on the work in the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team: "We tried a fairing, something with the clutch and something else that I can't remember now. It's going well. It's always good to test new things. The factory riders have also made the same comments. A lot of things are becoming clearer now, the closer we get to the start of the season. We are marching close to the works team towards the start of the season."

"We started with the same basis as in Sepang. We tried a new traction control system. Everything is becoming more natural for me. I know that sometimes you're not faster with more throttle. Now I can manage these things quite well, we are on track," emphasised Pedro Acosta.

Qatar test, Monday (19th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471