Honda: "We're getting closer, but it's not enough yet"

The best Honda rider on the first day of the Qatar test was Johann Zarco in the LCR Castrol colours in ninth place, with Joan Mir just under two tenths behind in 13th and spoke of a good day of testing. "I felt quite comfortable riding, the lap times were not bad on used medium tyres. With 20 laps on the tyre, I was able to set mid 1:53s, which is very good."

"We were able to confirm a lot of things and we improved the aerodynamics a bit, so I feel a bit better," said the Repsol Honda factory rider. "But when you change the aerodynamics, you normally have to work quite a lot with the electronics and I think we're still missing something there at the moment. We still have to make adjustments in order to be able to push for the last tenths."

"We haven't improved the grip and traction compared to Sepang," admitted Mir, referring to a well-known Honda weakness. "We are just trying to manage what we have. I think there is potential, but for sure that's where our weaknesses lie - in terms of grip and acceleration. If you have these problems, you usually get into trouble in the race on the last laps. You can deal with it, you can manage it, but you will always drop off more than the others."

No new parts need to be tested in the Honda pits on Tuesday. "Maybe we can concentrate a bit more on myself and on the details," said Mir.

Although the 2020 MotoGP World Champion (still on Suzuki) does not sound euphoric, he does sound much more confident than in his arduous first Honda year: "I have the feeling that we are getting closer. We are not where we want to be, but I can recognise potential. In some areas where we had big problems last year, the bike was already better on the first day here in Qatar. Without pushing at the limit, I improved my qualifying lap time significantly. I feel better with the bike, I feel more comfortable. I'm still not braking where I think I could, we have to fix that on Tuesday. But in terms of cornering speed and everything, I can enjoy it more now - and when I enjoy it, I'm usually fast," emphasised Joan Mir.

His new team-mate Luca Marini shares this assessment. The 26-year-old Italian praised his Japanese employer, who listens to his comments and also reacts to them. However, he also admitted: "All the good work we have done is still not enough. The other manufacturers have improved a lot and we are still a long way from the top. But we still have ideas, we will try to improve on Tuesday and there will be more to come for the race weekend, perhaps to improve the grip and acceleration on corner exit. Everything we've tried so far has been positive - but it's not enough yet."

Marini holds the all-time lap record in Lusail, although he achieved the 1:51.762 min last November on the Ducati Desmosesidici GP22. On Tuesday, he finished 18th on the RC213V in 1:53.433 min. When asked about the differences, "Maro" waved them away: "It's a completely different riding style. If I tried to do what I did a few months ago, my lap time would be slow. The DNA of the bike is quite different, so I have to adapt my riding style. I have already improved compared to Malaysia. On Tuesday I will focus even more on that because we did the big work with the parts on Monday to have more 'free' time on Tuesday to prepare for the race weekend."

Qatar test, Monday (19 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471