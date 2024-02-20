Qatar test, 5pm: Bagnaia ahead of Viñales and Márquez

The second MotoGP test day in Doha got off to another slow start early on Tuesday afternoon, but the final preparations for the World Championship opener are now underway.

As on Monday, it took some time for the MotoGP aces to take to the track on the second and final day in Lusail, just outside Doha. There was little action in the first two hours, with Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez having to abort his first run due to a technical problem.

In the first two hours, only half of the field took to the track, with Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo leading the standings at this early stage with a 1:54.122 min. In the significantly higher temperatures in the early afternoon, he was clearly ahead of the times set on Monday evening, when Ducati star Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia set the fastest time of the day with a 1:52.040 min.

Shortly after 4pm, there was a red flag, apparently because Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir had got stuck in turn 1 with a problem. After the brief interruption, there was more movement in Tuesday's timesheets, with Bagnaia again at the top in 1:52.575 minutes. Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales also stayed under 1'53", with Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez just scraping this mark in third.

However, there were no significant shifts in the combined timesheet by 5pm, with only Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) already faster on Tuesday than their personal best times from Monday. The MotoGP riders still have four hours until 9pm local time (7pm CET) to prepare for the World Championship opener from 8th to 10th March, also in Qatar.

Qatar test, Tuesday as at 5pm:

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'52.575 min

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.349 sec

3. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.442

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.565

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.585

6th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.602

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.646

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.838

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.024

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.209

13th Acosta, KTM, + 1.229

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.286

15th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.318

16th Marini, Honda, + 1.590

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.597

18th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.772

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.113

20th Zarco, Honda, + 2.140

21st Miller, KTM, + 2.168

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.369

23rd Mir, Honda, + 2.908