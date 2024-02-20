Qatar test, 5pm: Bagnaia ahead of Viñales and Márquez
As on Monday, it took some time for the MotoGP aces to take to the track on the second and final day in Lusail, just outside Doha. There was little action in the first two hours, with Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez having to abort his first run due to a technical problem.
In the first two hours, only half of the field took to the track, with Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo leading the standings at this early stage with a 1:54.122 min. In the significantly higher temperatures in the early afternoon, he was clearly ahead of the times set on Monday evening, when Ducati star Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia set the fastest time of the day with a 1:52.040 min.
Shortly after 4pm, there was a red flag, apparently because Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir had got stuck in turn 1 with a problem. After the brief interruption, there was more movement in Tuesday's timesheets, with Bagnaia again at the top in 1:52.575 minutes. Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales also stayed under 1'53", with Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez just scraping this mark in third.
However, there were no significant shifts in the combined timesheet by 5pm, with only Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) already faster on Tuesday than their personal best times from Monday. The MotoGP riders still have four hours until 9pm local time (7pm CET) to prepare for the World Championship opener from 8th to 10th March, also in Qatar.
Qatar test, Tuesday as at 5pm:
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'52.575 min
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.349 sec
3. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.442
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.565
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.585
6th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.602
7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.646
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.661
9th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.838
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.024
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.209
13th Acosta, KTM, + 1.229
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.286
15th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.318
16th Marini, Honda, + 1.590
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.597
18th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.772
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.113
20th Zarco, Honda, + 2.140
21st Miller, KTM, + 2.168
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.369
23rd Mir, Honda, + 2.908