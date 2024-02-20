Qatar test, 7 pm: Bagnaia with new benchmark
In the first three hours of testing on Tuesday afternoon, only two riders - Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia and Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales -had stayed under 1'53", and there had been no significant improvements in the combined timesheet for a long time.
At 17.20 Trackhouse-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández replaced Bagnaia at the top of Tuesday's standings with a 1'52.483s. However, the two-time MotoGP World Champion continued to lead the overall standings with his best time on Monday, a 1'52.040.
As dusk fell, the times gradually dropped, with Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez improving his personal best time by more than four tenths of a second compared to Monday with a 1:52.516 min and moving into the top 10 of the overall standings, at least for the time being.
Shortly before 6pm, Ducati aces Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini came within 0.128 and 0.096 seconds respectively of Bagnaia's target time. However, it took another half an hour before VR46 newcomer Fabio Di Giannantonio on last year's Desmosedici GP23 was able to stay under it in 1'52.008 min. It was then his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi who set the first 1'51 time of the test, before "Diggia" outdid last year's third-placed rider in the World Championship with a 1'51.569 shortly before 7pm.
Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez set a 1:51.944 min to ensure that three of last year's Ducati riders led the classification - before World Champion Pecco Bagnaia became the first MotoGP rider to stay under the 1:51 min mark on the 5.380 km long Lusail International Circuit with a 1:50.952 min. Shortly after 7pm, Aprilia works rider Aleix Espargaró moved up to second place, although his gap was considerable.
The last test before the World Championship opener continues until 9pm local time (19 CET).
Qatar test, Tuesday as of 19.10:
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min
2nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.480 sec
3. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.806
5th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992
5th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.184
7th Martin, Ducati, + 1.216
8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.531
9th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.548
10. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 1.564
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.721
12th Zarco, Honda, + 1.738
13th Acosta, KTM, + 1.851
14th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.875
15th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.956
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 2.166
17th Marini, Honda, + 2.328
18th Miller, KTM, + 2.393
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.510
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.667
21st Mir, Honda, + 2.834
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.857
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.909
24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448
Qatar test, Monday (19 February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'52.040 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec
3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296
5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549
9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592
10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597
11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759
12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856
15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898
16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168
18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469
23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471