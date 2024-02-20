Qatar test, 7 pm: Bagnaia with new benchmark

Pecco Bagnaia set the first 1:50 time at the Qatar test on Tuesday. Just under two hours before the end of the test, the MotoGP title defender leads ahead of Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) and his Ducati colleague Di Giannantonio.

In the first three hours of testing on Tuesday afternoon, only two riders - Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia and Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales -had stayed under 1'53", and there had been no significant improvements in the combined timesheet for a long time.

At 17.20 Trackhouse-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández replaced Bagnaia at the top of Tuesday's standings with a 1'52.483s. However, the two-time MotoGP World Champion continued to lead the overall standings with his best time on Monday, a 1'52.040.

As dusk fell, the times gradually dropped, with Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez improving his personal best time by more than four tenths of a second compared to Monday with a 1:52.516 min and moving into the top 10 of the overall standings, at least for the time being.

Shortly before 6pm, Ducati aces Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini came within 0.128 and 0.096 seconds respectively of Bagnaia's target time. However, it took another half an hour before VR46 newcomer Fabio Di Giannantonio on last year's Desmosedici GP23 was able to stay under it in 1'52.008 min. It was then his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi who set the first 1'51 time of the test, before "Diggia" outdid last year's third-placed rider in the World Championship with a 1'51.569 shortly before 7pm.

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez set a 1:51.944 min to ensure that three of last year's Ducati riders led the classification - before World Champion Pecco Bagnaia became the first MotoGP rider to stay under the 1:51 min mark on the 5.380 km long Lusail International Circuit with a 1:50.952 min. Shortly after 7pm, Aprilia works rider Aleix Espargaró moved up to second place, although his gap was considerable.

The last test before the World Championship opener continues until 9pm local time (19 CET).

Qatar test, Tuesday as of 19.10:

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min

2nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.480 sec

3. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.806

5th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

5th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.184

7th Martin, Ducati, + 1.216

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.531

9th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.548

10. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 1.564

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.721

12th Zarco, Honda, + 1.738

13th Acosta, KTM, + 1.851

14th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.875

15th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.956

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 2.166

17th Marini, Honda, + 2.328

18th Miller, KTM, + 2.393

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.510

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.667

21st Mir, Honda, + 2.834

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.857

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.909

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448

Qatar test, Monday (19 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471