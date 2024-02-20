Qatar test: Bagnaia top, crash and P4 for Márquez
Marc Márquez suffered his first crash on the Gresini-Ducati in turn 4 in the final hour of testing in the 2024 pre-season, having previously secured fourth place (+0.383 sec). Aprilia rookie Aleix Espargaró and the two Honda riders Joan Mir and Johann Zarco also crashed out, but all remained uninjured.
Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia remained at the top of the timesheets with a remarkable 1:50.952 minutes. In comparison, Luca Marini's all-time lap record from last November (still on Ducati) was a 1:51.762 min.
Pecco's Ducati-Lenovo team-mate Enea Bastianini came within 0.120 seconds of the two-time MotoGP World Champion's fabulous time in second place. Aleix Espargaró in third led the well-positioned Aprilia squad with Raúl Fernández and Maverick Viñales in fifth and sixth. Miguel Oliveira improved to 12th place on the RS-GP24 on Tuesday.
Red Bull KTM works rider Brad Binder moved up to 9th place in the final minutes, while GASGAS-Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta finished 15th, one place behind Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo. The Honda quartet of Zarco, Nakagami, Mir and Marini finished 17th to 20th.
How much these test times actually tell us will become clear from 8 to 10 March at the first Grand Prix of the season under the floodlights of Lusail.
MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min
2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537
9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631
10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013
15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505
20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818
22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703
24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448