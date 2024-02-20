Qatar test: Bagnaia top, crash and P4 for Márquez

The last MotoGP test before the World Championship opener in two and a half weeks' time ended with two Ducati factory riders at the top. The European factories took the first 13 places.

Marc Márquez suffered his first crash on the Gresini-Ducati in turn 4 in the final hour of testing in the 2024 pre-season, having previously secured fourth place (+0.383 sec). Aprilia rookie Aleix Espargaró and the two Honda riders Joan Mir and Johann Zarco also crashed out, but all remained uninjured.

Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia remained at the top of the timesheets with a remarkable 1:50.952 minutes. In comparison, Luca Marini's all-time lap record from last November (still on Ducati) was a 1:51.762 min.

Pecco's Ducati-Lenovo team-mate Enea Bastianini came within 0.120 seconds of the two-time MotoGP World Champion's fabulous time in second place. Aleix Espargaró in third led the well-positioned Aprilia squad with Raúl Fernández and Maverick Viñales in fifth and sixth. Miguel Oliveira improved to 12th place on the RS-GP24 on Tuesday.

Red Bull KTM works rider Brad Binder moved up to 9th place in the final minutes, while GASGAS-Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta finished 15th, one place behind Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo. The Honda quartet of Zarco, Nakagami, Mir and Marini finished 17th to 20th.

How much these test times actually tell us will become clear from 8 to 10 March at the first Grand Prix of the season under the floodlights of Lusail.

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448