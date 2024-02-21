Raúl Fernández (5th/Aprilia): "Made for me"

Just two weeks after his serious crash in Sepang, Raúl Fernández was back in the saddle of his Trackhouse-Aprilia at the Qatar test and cut a good figure straight away. He attributed his progress to the RS-GP 23.

After an unsuccessful 2023 season, Raúl Fernández is hoping for better results in his third MotoGP year. However, his first outing in the new Trackhouse-Aprilia design was disastrous for last year's 20th-placed rider. In Sepang, he high-sided on his third lap and suffered two fractures to his pelvis and one to his hip.

Fernández thus lost three important test days, but has now returned to the Trackhouse-Aprilia pits for the second pre-season test after Doha. The Spaniard finished the first day in a solid twelfth place, 0.774 seconds behind Francesco Bagnaia's best time of the day.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old Madrilenian continued to turn up the heat and moved up to fifth position by the end of the day. In his 50th of 56 laps, Fernández managed a 1:51.341 min on the 5.42 km Losail International Circuit, which was just 0.389 seconds slower than front-runner Bagnaia. His time was also remarkable, as the 2021 Moto2 runner-up was the best Aprilia rider behind captain Aleix Espargaró (3rd).

"It was a positive day because my pelvis felt much better. This allowed me to do a bit more testing work," said Fernández happily, but also emphasised the consequences of his early Sepang crash: "It wasn't easy because we had to do the work in two days that was originally scheduled for five days."

This year, Fernández is on the Aprilia RS-GP, which was used by works riders Espargaró and Maverick Viñales last year. "I'm happy to be on this bike because it makes it easier for me to set fast times," said Raúl, adding: "I'm very happy with the bike, it's made for me."

Despite the euphoria, Fernández took it easy: "I tested the bike with the soft tyre. However, I didn't go to the limit, as I can't afford another crash in my current situation. We therefore worked intensively on our pace on used tyres. That was hugely important."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.44