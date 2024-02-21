Raúl Fernández (5th/Aprilia): "Made for me"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After an unsuccessful 2023 season, Raúl Fernández is hoping for better results in his third MotoGP year. However, his first outing in the new Trackhouse-Aprilia design was disastrous for last year's 20th-placed rider. In Sepang, he high-sided on his third lap and suffered two fractures to his pelvis and one to his hip.
Fernández thus lost three important test days, but has now returned to the Trackhouse-Aprilia pits for the second pre-season test after Doha. The Spaniard finished the first day in a solid twelfth place, 0.774 seconds behind Francesco Bagnaia's best time of the day.
On Tuesday, the 23-year-old Madrilenian continued to turn up the heat and moved up to fifth position by the end of the day. In his 50th of 56 laps, Fernández managed a 1:51.341 min on the 5.42 km Losail International Circuit, which was just 0.389 seconds slower than front-runner Bagnaia. His time was also remarkable, as the 2021 Moto2 runner-up was the best Aprilia rider behind captain Aleix Espargaró (3rd).
"It was a positive day because my pelvis felt much better. This allowed me to do a bit more testing work," said Fernández happily, but also emphasised the consequences of his early Sepang crash: "It wasn't easy because we had to do the work in two days that was originally scheduled for five days."
This year, Fernández is on the Aprilia RS-GP, which was used by works riders Espargaró and Maverick Viñales last year. "I'm happy to be on this bike because it makes it easier for me to set fast times," said Raúl, adding: "I'm very happy with the bike, it's made for me."
Despite the euphoria, Fernández took it easy: "I tested the bike with the soft tyre. However, I didn't go to the limit, as I can't afford another crash in my current situation. We therefore worked intensively on our pace on used tyres. That was hugely important."
MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min
2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537
9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631
10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013
15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505
20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818
22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703
24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.44