Fabio Quartararo (14th): "Yamaha needs more time"

Fabio Quartararo was the best representative of a Japanese factory at the end of the MotoGP winter tests in Qatar in 14th place. "There is still a lot to do," said "El Diablo", pointing in particular to a well-known problem with the M1: "Rear wheel grip is one of the main issues. I was behind Bastianini in the sprint simulation and I could see a lot of things that they do much better than we do. That's good information for us."

The Yamaha riders reach their limits faster than the competition, especially when chasing times. "At certain moments, our bike doesn't give us any more. But I believe that we have room to improve. But we have to find those things that give us more grip." This does not mean the long exhaust, which the Frenchman seems to have focussed on in Doha. "That was an improvement, but it won't give us more grip. The exhaust has some positive and some negative aspects, but I have decided to keep it."

Yamaha has improved, emphasised Quartararo, but so has the competition. "The 'concessions' make it better, of course - and having someone who has an idea of what the fastest bike was last year. He knows, but needs more time to see where we can improve," said the eleven-time MotoGP winner, referring to the new Technical Director Massimo "Max" Bartolini, a close collaborator of Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna for many years. "The new engineer who came from the Reds started six weeks ago. We need more time and we need more tests. I think we need another three to four months to see the progress of our bike. Hopefully they will be noticeable."

Does Quartararo even have these three to four months before he makes a decision regarding his MotoGP future? "That depends, we'll see," mused the 2021 World Champion briefly. He then emphasised: "I really believe in the project. Even if it is very complicated at the moment, I have the feeling that they are doing their best at Yamaha. I'm not thinking about my future for these three to four months. I'm thinking about improving our bike."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448