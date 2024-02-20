Fabio Quartararo (14th): "Yamaha needs more time"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Fabio Quartararo was the best representative of a Japanese factory at the end of the MotoGP winter tests in Qatar in 14th place. "There is still a lot to do," said "El Diablo", pointing in particular to a well-known problem with the M1: "Rear wheel grip is one of the main issues. I was behind Bastianini in the sprint simulation and I could see a lot of things that they do much better than we do. That's good information for us."
The Yamaha riders reach their limits faster than the competition, especially when chasing times. "At certain moments, our bike doesn't give us any more. But I believe that we have room to improve. But we have to find those things that give us more grip." This does not mean the long exhaust, which the Frenchman seems to have focussed on in Doha. "That was an improvement, but it won't give us more grip. The exhaust has some positive and some negative aspects, but I have decided to keep it."
Yamaha has improved, emphasised Quartararo, but so has the competition. "The 'concessions' make it better, of course - and having someone who has an idea of what the fastest bike was last year. He knows, but needs more time to see where we can improve," said the eleven-time MotoGP winner, referring to the new Technical Director Massimo "Max" Bartolini, a close collaborator of Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna for many years. "The new engineer who came from the Reds started six weeks ago. We need more time and we need more tests. I think we need another three to four months to see the progress of our bike. Hopefully they will be noticeable."
Does Quartararo even have these three to four months before he makes a decision regarding his MotoGP future? "That depends, we'll see," mused the 2021 World Champion briefly. He then emphasised: "I really believe in the project. Even if it is very complicated at the moment, I have the feeling that they are doing their best at Yamaha. I'm not thinking about my future for these three to four months. I'm thinking about improving our bike."
MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min
2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537
9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631
10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013
15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505
20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818
22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703
24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448