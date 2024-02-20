Espargaro (3rd): "Best bike I've ever had"

Aprilia hero Aleix Espargaró is still raving about his new love, the brand new RS-GP, after the second day of testing at Losail.

On thesecond day of testing at the Losail Circuit, Spaniard Aleix Espargaró was once again one of the few MotoGPriderstobreak the impressive Ducati phalanx . Espargaró ultimately lost three tenths to world champion Pecco Bagnaia's best time, while the Aprilia aces generally made a very strong impression on Tuesday with Raúl Fernández and Maverick Viñales in fifth and sixth place on the timesheets.

"It's going well, I'm very, very happy," explained Espargaró. "We are at a higher level than I expected. I'm fast everywhere and the Aprilia is better everywhere now. We just need to improve the bike a bit on the engine side. We need a bit more torque and power, especially for the soft tyre, where we are at the limit. We can't get more out of the tyre. Wewill probably have some problems on Saturday."

Nevertheless, the 34-year-old is full of praise for his 24 package: "In terms of race pace with the medium tyre, it was wonderful. We were flying today - so I'm very happy! The RS-GP 24 is very good. But if you check my laps before I crashed after just 10 laps, it was incredible - the pace was crazy. I did some laps in the 1:51 range, which was unbelievable with the medium tyre."

What Espargaró still has to think about, however: "If you take the soft tyre , you should be at least a few tenths faster, but that wasn't the case. It feels like you have a flat tyre in some places.I need more power there. Don't get me wrong: The bike is wonderful, we just need to findsomething with theengine performance "

Of course, the veteran knows: "It's the same storyyear after year, tests are just tests. It could be a nice season, but let's wait for the races, but when you are as fast as you are today, you have the right tobe excited .I feel like I'm riding better than ever and the RS-GP24 isthe best bike I've ever had."



MotoGP test in Qatar, final standings (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7. Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9. Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11. Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15. Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16. Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17. Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18. Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19. Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20. Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23. Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24. Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448