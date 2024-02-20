Pecco Bagnaia (1st): "GP24 better in all areas"
Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was the first and only MotoGP rider to stay under the 1:51 min mark on Tuesday in Lusail and appeared in a good mood for his press lap afterwards: "It's obvious that I'm going to start with this: I'm happy," he grinned.
This is not only due to his best test time. "We did the job 100 per cent. We have decided on everything we will start the season with," revealed the Ducati factory rider. "I'm very happy with the feeling - even more so than with the lap time. Because when you feel so good on the bike, it's normal that the lap times also come. The conditions on the five days of testing in Malaysia and here in Qatar were perfect. We'll see in a fortnight at the Grand Prix, but for now I'm very satisfied."
How hard did the 27-year-old Italian push himself to the limit for the 1:50.952 min? "I pushed like I always do when you're chasing times. But it was the first 'time attack' with the soft tyre. I don't know how much you can improve on this lap time in qualifying with two sets of tyres."
In general, the two-time MotoGP World Champion could hardly feel more comfortable: "The feeling is incredible. I believe that the GP24 is better than the GP23 in all areas. It's a mix of the good things from the GP22 and the good things from the GP23, so it's working perfectly at the moment. But we also know very well that everything can change on a race weekend. The feeling right now is good, all the GP24s seem to be super-fast, including Enea and Martin, so we can be proud," summarised Pecco.
His team-mate Enea Bastianini lined up in second place, 0.120 seconds behind. Last year's runner-up Jorge Martin was less satisfied in seventh place due to strange vibrations. A problem that the "Bestia" also noticed, albeit to a lesser extent: "It's not a big problem for my riding style, but if we can solve it a bit, we would improve," smiled the 26-year-old from Rimini.
"The feeling is not bad. I'm happy with the time chase, but also with the sprint simulation. We have improved compared to Monday," emphasised the five-time MotoGP winner Bastianini. "But we still need to improve a bit more, because Pecco has a bit more compared to everyone else at the moment. We need to take a better look at the data, the main problem was a bit of chattering on the rear wheel on corner entry and after a few laps the drop on the front tyre. Apart from that, the lap time was good, but we are not yet at 100 per cent."
MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min
2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537
9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631
10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013
15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505
20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818
22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703
24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448