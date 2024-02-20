Pecco Bagnaia (1st): "GP24 better in all areas"

Pecco Bagnaia was full of praise for his new Ducati after outstanding MotoGP tests. His team-mate Enea Bastianini was also among the front runners in second place, but also sees room for improvement.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was the first and only MotoGP rider to stay under the 1:51 min mark on Tuesday in Lusail and appeared in a good mood for his press lap afterwards: "It's obvious that I'm going to start with this: I'm happy," he grinned.

This is not only due to his best test time. "We did the job 100 per cent. We have decided on everything we will start the season with," revealed the Ducati factory rider. "I'm very happy with the feeling - even more so than with the lap time. Because when you feel so good on the bike, it's normal that the lap times also come. The conditions on the five days of testing in Malaysia and here in Qatar were perfect. We'll see in a fortnight at the Grand Prix, but for now I'm very satisfied."

How hard did the 27-year-old Italian push himself to the limit for the 1:50.952 min? "I pushed like I always do when you're chasing times. But it was the first 'time attack' with the soft tyre. I don't know how much you can improve on this lap time in qualifying with two sets of tyres."

In general, the two-time MotoGP World Champion could hardly feel more comfortable: "The feeling is incredible. I believe that the GP24 is better than the GP23 in all areas. It's a mix of the good things from the GP22 and the good things from the GP23, so it's working perfectly at the moment. But we also know very well that everything can change on a race weekend. The feeling right now is good, all the GP24s seem to be super-fast, including Enea and Martin, so we can be proud," summarised Pecco.

His team-mate Enea Bastianini lined up in second place, 0.120 seconds behind. Last year's runner-up Jorge Martin was less satisfied in seventh place due to strange vibrations. A problem that the "Bestia" also noticed, albeit to a lesser extent: "It's not a big problem for my riding style, but if we can solve it a bit, we would improve," smiled the 26-year-old from Rimini.

"The feeling is not bad. I'm happy with the time chase, but also with the sprint simulation. We have improved compared to Monday," emphasised the five-time MotoGP winner Bastianini. "But we still need to improve a bit more, because Pecco has a bit more compared to everyone else at the moment. We need to take a better look at the data, the main problem was a bit of chattering on the rear wheel on corner entry and after a few laps the drop on the front tyre. Apart from that, the lap time was good, but we are not yet at 100 per cent."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448