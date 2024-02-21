Joan Mir (Honda/19th): Nasty problems

Repsol Honda factory rider Joan Mir spoke after the two-day MotoGP test in Qatar about his poor physical condition on Tuesday as well as his current woes with the Honda.

Although Honda says it has worked hardover the winter ,the successes in the form of good lap times did not materialise at the Qatar test. The departure of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will definitely not be made up for by the Japanese team for the time being.

The once glorious MotoGP powerhouse had to settle for 17th to 20th place in theofficial times table with its four protagonists Johann Zarco, Taka Nakagami, Joan Mir and Luca Marini.Former MotoGP World Champion Joan Mir - who is entering his second year with Repsol Honda - had particularly bad problems on Tuesday - literally: "I was super tired when I woke up, I didn't feel good .That was at three in the morning."

But the ordeal continued: "We then also had a problem with the bike. I vomited,so we decided to stop. Unfortunately, I stilldidn't feelany better on afternoon . I'm almost afraidthat the willcontinue like this for a few days now. To be honest, it was a day to forget. It was a shame because we could hardly try anything .All in all, a lost test. We could have done a lot."

Could have, would have: "We were already close to being competitive on Monday and close to the field . Unfortunately ,we couldn 't makeany further progress today. After the laps yesterday with the medium tyre , I was expectinga lot for today with the soft - I wanted to attack the 1:51 times. It's just a shame, we wanted to try and confirm a lot of things. We need another four or five days here - or maybe not, otherwise the other guys will improve even more (laughs)."

But Mir thinks: " Overall, the bike is better thanthe one from 2023. Thefeeling with the front end is better. We have similarproblems, but we're setting better lap times. The top speed is better - not fantastic, but we have improved. Acceleration is also better compared to 2023, but that is still our weak point at the moment. We have less wheelie tendency thanks to the aerodynamics.The new fairing brings more downforce - so that's good. We would like to be better prepared. We are clearly expecting a tough first race - also because we know thatthis track here doesn't really suitthe Honda ."

Commenting on his crash on his last attempt, Mir said: "I put it down to my physical condition. I was pushing, but unfortunately I made a mistake at the end of the fastest corner . We generally don't have much room for manoeuvre. And when you don't feel good, you make mistakes like that."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, +0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, +0.383

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7. Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9. Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11. Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15. Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16. Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17. Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18. Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19. Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20. Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23. Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24. Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448