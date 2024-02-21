Ducati: Chattering problem during the test

The big topic after the two days of testing in the desert of Qatar was the fabulous times of Bagnaia, Bastianini & Co, but behind the scenes there is still homework to be done for the Reds. Jorge Martín was the first to come out of the woodwork when he complained about massive chattering after yesterday's final day of testing: "I have no chance of opening the throttle the way I want to. The vibrations are too strong. It would be very difficult to fight for victories in this condition." This is how he explained his seventh place and put the problem down to the motorbike: "Clutch, swingarm, frame: It could be anything." Regardless of which of his bikes he was on the track with, the vibrations plagued him on both.

Now it turns out that other Ducati riders are also plagued by this phenomenon. Enea Bastianini was satisfied with his time of 1'51.1, but not with the handling: "I don't know what Pecco is doing. My problem is chattering coming from the rear. The bike builds up bad vibrations in the corners, especially with the medium tyre. It's better with the soft compound." He didn't have this problem last year, but in 2024 it is particularly noticeable for him when turning in - up to the point of maximum lean angle.

Alex Márquez struggled on two fronts in Qatar: A lack of feeling for the front, which promptly ended in a crash, and the problem with vibrations from the rear. A phenomenon that he has known for some time: "I already had this chattering here in 2023 during the GP. We have to analyse where it comes from." After the test, the riders exchanged ideas across the team, as the chattering is obviously independent of the racing team and year of the Desmosedici. Alex: "Maybe it has to do with the riding style, because Pecco is not familiar with this issue. Or it's down to the set-up, perhaps the way the engine brake intervenes. We have to compare the data from all the riders: Who has it, who doesn't have it and where is it coming from. It's nothing dramatic, but we have to solve it for the race here." And a follow-up sentence from Bastianini, which the competitors can only interpret as a dangerous threat: "As soon as we get rid of the chattering, we can certainly go a few tenths faster."