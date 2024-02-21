Alex Hofmann: Final analysis before the start of the season

The Servus TV expert analyses exclusively on SPEEDWEEK.com: Where are the favourites, what can we expect from the individual manufacturers? When will Marc Márquez win and who will take pole in Qatar?

The Italian manufacturers Ducati and Aprilia dominated the timesheets at the final pre-season test in Qatar. Is this the true balance of power at the start of the season, or does the old adage that tests are just tests but races are races still apply? Alex Hofmann analyses - and puts things into perspective.

Can the Ducatis be beaten this season?

Unfortunately, nothing has changed in terms of the balance of power. However, due to the maturity of the motorbike and the quality of their eight riders, they can cause even more anxiety in a test than in the hectic pace of a Grand Prix weekend, where everyone makes mistakes. In Qatar, however, it will be very difficult for the others - even if it is actually an Aprilia track. Ducati is the reference this year. That won't change too much.

And the technical problems they had during the test...

...they will solve them. MotoGP has become so complex that five days of testing is nothing compared to the past. There is no longer enough time to look at every little detail. Ducati also lives from the fact that they have the most riders and the most technicians of anyone out there. It's all about the quality of the data and analysing it. What I can imagine: That problem solving in an increasingly complex MotoGP happens faster in factory teams than in Ducati's satellite teams.

Aprilia's Qatar times were worthy of honour.

Qatar suits Aprilia - just like Termas de Río Hondo and Barcelona. But yes: worthy of all honours. However, the picture will look different from track to track. The RS-GP is too specific to work everywhere. Plus: With four riders, Aprilia only has half the information that Ducati gets with eight. They also don't have the quality and depth of analysis tools that their colleagues in red have. When the layout and grip level are right, Aprilia will be the reference. On other weekends, they will have problems finishing in the top 8 or 10.

If you can trust the rider feedback, Aprilia has a relatively weak engine for its extreme aerodynamics.

That's the story: the more powerful the engine, the more aero you can afford. Absolute top speed is no longer a reference today. The question is: can you reach speeds of 200 or 300 km/h despite aero - and use the aero for acceleration because you generate downforce? If you lack power, you also lack downforce. That's where the cat bites its tail.

How did KTM work?

Differently than before. With their new technical approaches, they have become stronger and calmer in the last two or three years. They don't look for absolute top times in tests, but recognise the value of every single lap and the data gained from it. KTM focusses on really trying everything instead of setting records. That's why I would also wait for the race weekend here, although Qatar has never been KTM's favourite playground. But even there I can see that they are gradually eliminating previous weaknesses and getting closer. For the year as a whole, I still see them in second place behind Ducati - with Aprilia uncomfortably close behind.

Did Honda only look so bad because Qatar is definitely not a track for the RC213V?

And because two of their riders were not fit. It doesn't change the fact that the guys are motivated going into the test, it doesn't even look that bad until the moment when everyone unpacks the hammer towards the end. Then they continue to look down the tube. The big improvement that everyone has been talking about since Valencia - I'd like to see that in race trim. I'm not yet convinced that there has been a huge improvement in comparison. When you want to climb a high mountain, the metres down on the flat seem to take forever. Only when you're near the summit do you realise that you're making progress.

Hasn't the bike improved technically?

That's more difficult to judge seriously than you might think. With a bad qualifying, you start at the back, get eaten up in the pack and the bike looks even worse than it actually is. There are many factors involved.

That applies equally to Honda and Yamaha?

Yamaha also has half as many riders as Honda. Especially in development, you need to generate more data, not less. Yamaha has two riders, Ducati four times as many. If Ducati has four riders having an extremely bad day, they still generate twice as much good data as Yamaha would ideally. It's very, very bitter for Yamaha right now.

Will Marc Márquez be there in time for the Qatar GP?

No, not exactly on time. They are working towards the Qatar qualifying session, despite all the deep-seated speculation. We all know that if Marc closes his eyes and stays seated, he will set a great time. But he is still in the phase of understanding what the Ducati wants from him. The Honda reflexes are stored so deeply in his subconscious that it will take time to override them and actually win again.

How long will that take?

I reckon three or four events. To have played through the weekend, to have ridden a sprint in the pack, to feel what the others are doing. He will want to be involved right from the start and not let the other Ducati riders dance around on his nose, but until Jerez he will put "gain experience!" at the top of his list. Only when he has internalised at which lean angle the bike has the most mechanical grip, when he knows how late he can brake despite the unfamiliar stability and when he has tamed his wild style a little, will he go all out. From the start of the European races I reckon he'll be very uncomfortable for the rest.

To give you the chance to finally be wrong: Who will be on pole position in Qatar?

Enea.

Sprint winner?

Martín.

And in the GP?

Pecco.

A very diplomatic and Solomonic solution. Thanks for the expertise!

Always welcome back.