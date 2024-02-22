Luca Marini (Honda): "Pecco pushes for more money"

One thing is for sure: Luca Marini will not let his good mood be spoilt, even though his buddy Pecco Bagnaia set a new benchmark at the Qatar test with a 1:50.952 min, well below Luca's all-time lap record from last November, a 1:51.762 min - still ridden on the Desmosedici GP22 in VR46 colours. On the RC213V, the Repsol Honda newcomer could not go beyond a 1:52.677 min.

"I think Pecco is pushing to have more power in the contract negotiations with Ducati, he wants more money and is showing his strength," joked "Maro" when he was asked about Bagnaia's fabulous time and his 1.725 sec gap to the Ducati star and two-time MotoGP world champion.

The analysis of his last winter test day was much more sober: "We tried something big on the bike that wasn't good. That's why we lost a lot of time at the beginning and it was a bit tight with the programme. But I think we tried everything we needed to test. We have understood a lot of things, we have a lot of data and can now prepare for the Grand Prix in the best possible way. It looks like we still have a long way to go, but the feeling on the bike has improved," assured the 26-year-old Italian. "I am therefore satisfied on the one hand, but of course the gap is enormous. We can't make good use of the soft tyres."

"We are not so strong on the brakes, especially with the fresh Soft rear tyre we cannot use the rear wheel to slow down the bike. Ducati, on the other hand, does this very well and gains a lot from it. We have to ride in a different way to try to get a fast lap time. I'm adapting, I'm improving. I rode much more Honda-style on Tuesday than I did on Monday. I will continue to work on this on Friday at the Grand Prix," added Marini.

Marini asked Honda for a configuration with more downforce for the Qatar test in order to find more rear grip. "It's always about being able to make better use of the rear tyre. On corner entry, mid-corner and exit - we need to focus on this aspect because this is where we are lacking the most. For sure there are gaps in some other areas as well, but the grip is what is stopping us from being fast, especially with the soft rear tyre, but also on used tyres in terms of pace. So we need to improve this aspect."

Did Marini's first pre-season as a Honda works rider live up to his expectations? "In terms of our performance, yes, but I didn't expect such a big improvement on the others," he admitted. "The lap times they set in Doha and Sepang are incredible. I think our lap time is quite normal. We are in a moment where we started far away. We have to be patient, we will get there."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, +0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448