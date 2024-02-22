Luca Marini (Honda): "Pecco pushes for more money"
One thing is for sure: Luca Marini will not let his good mood be spoilt, even though his buddy Pecco Bagnaia set a new benchmark at the Qatar test with a 1:50.952 min, well below Luca's all-time lap record from last November, a 1:51.762 min - still ridden on the Desmosedici GP22 in VR46 colours. On the RC213V, the Repsol Honda newcomer could not go beyond a 1:52.677 min.
"I think Pecco is pushing to have more power in the contract negotiations with Ducati, he wants more money and is showing his strength," joked "Maro" when he was asked about Bagnaia's fabulous time and his 1.725 sec gap to the Ducati star and two-time MotoGP world champion.
The analysis of his last winter test day was much more sober: "We tried something big on the bike that wasn't good. That's why we lost a lot of time at the beginning and it was a bit tight with the programme. But I think we tried everything we needed to test. We have understood a lot of things, we have a lot of data and can now prepare for the Grand Prix in the best possible way. It looks like we still have a long way to go, but the feeling on the bike has improved," assured the 26-year-old Italian. "I am therefore satisfied on the one hand, but of course the gap is enormous. We can't make good use of the soft tyres."
"We are not so strong on the brakes, especially with the fresh Soft rear tyre we cannot use the rear wheel to slow down the bike. Ducati, on the other hand, does this very well and gains a lot from it. We have to ride in a different way to try to get a fast lap time. I'm adapting, I'm improving. I rode much more Honda-style on Tuesday than I did on Monday. I will continue to work on this on Friday at the Grand Prix," added Marini.
Marini asked Honda for a configuration with more downforce for the Qatar test in order to find more rear grip. "It's always about being able to make better use of the rear tyre. On corner entry, mid-corner and exit - we need to focus on this aspect because this is where we are lacking the most. For sure there are gaps in some other areas as well, but the grip is what is stopping us from being fast, especially with the soft rear tyre, but also on used tyres in terms of pace. So we need to improve this aspect."
Did Marini's first pre-season as a Honda works rider live up to his expectations? "In terms of our performance, yes, but I didn't expect such a big improvement on the others," he admitted. "The lap times they set in Doha and Sepang are incredible. I think our lap time is quite normal. We are in a moment where we started far away. We have to be patient, we will get there."
MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min
2nd Bastianini, Ducati, +0.120 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537
9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631
10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013
15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505
20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818
22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703
24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448