Lucy Michel (18): Waiting for World Cup conditions

Last year, Lucy Michel (18), who is coached by Stefan Laux, was unable to complete a full season in the IDM Supersport 300; last year's status of her professional training did not allow for this. This year, the Laux-Michel team was back at the start. The strong field of riders in the season that ended in September, after all, more than once a horde of World Championship riders cavorted at the front of the field, did not make things any easier. "Lucy was disappointed with herself," says Laux. "But we did everything we could to build her up mentally and make her feel that we firmly believed in her." From the race in Schleiz onwards, the joint work began to bear fruit and in Assen the first and much longed-for points were finally in the bag. Lucy finished the finale in Hockenheim in 11th and 13th place, placing 21st out of a total of 43 competitors in the final standings.

One option for 2024 is the new Women's World Championship as part of the Superbike World Championship, which would be an appealing challenge for Lucy Michel and the TSL Racing Team around Stefan Laux. "The general conditions are not yet known," Laux told SPEEDWEEK.com, "so exact planning is not possible at the moment. Since the Yamaha R7 is being talked about as an entry vehicle, Lucy tested the bike last Monday in Hockenheim. She found her way around surprisingly well and rode acceptable times on the bike, which was not tuned for her. We would like to say a special thank you to Sascha Schoder from PS Track Events for lending us the R7."

Starting again in the IDM Supersport 300 is also a possibility. "Suzuki is launching a new GSX 800 R," added Laux, a Suzuki dealer in his main job. "We could race a championship in Austria with that."

Now it's a case of waiting for the general conditions of the World Championship, Michel and Laux are planning their future together in any case. "We are concentrating on the IDM SSP300 for now," explained the team boss. "And if that works out with the World Championship, and the general conditions are right, we'll switch to the Women's World Championship. Depending on which vehicle is used there, we will make guest starts if it fits."



The Laux team will celebrate Christmas Eve together, and on 25 December they will travel to Spain for the first test drives.