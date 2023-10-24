Women's Motorcycle World Championship: What has leaked out so far

The new women's motorbike world championship will be held for the first time in 2024 as part of six European SBK events, and will be raced with unit Yamaha R7s. The presentation is next Saturday in Jerez.

The term holiday does not exist in the vocabulary of SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla, the Spaniard lives for his job. In preparation for the 2024 season, the 50-year-old has three major tasks to tackle: Besides the new balance rule for the World Superbike Championship, these are next year's calendar and the launch of the new Women's World Motorcycle Championship.



Next Saturday lunchtime (28 October) the project will be presented at the SBK finale in Jerez. Lavilla will be joined by FIM President Jorge Viegas and Janika Judeika, the chairwoman of the FIM's Women's Commission.

SPEEDWEEK.com has regularly reported on the plans for the new Women's World Championship in recent months and shed light on the ideas.



The plan is to use two-cylinder Yamaha R7s for at least the first three years, and Gianluca Montiron's company will take care of the machines, according to reports. The Italian has decades of racing experience and has also had his own MotoGP team. For many years, he and his team have been taking care of the logistics of the European Yamaha R3 Cup and the maintenance of the machines. A tent city will serve as the pits for the women, and racing will take place in 2024 as part of six European SBK events. The starting field will consist of 22 women plus two wildcards, and the minimum age is expected to be 18.

"This is the most cost-effective option," Lavilla stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "We don't want to put the cost on riders or teams. We know the R7 platform, we have already done some races with them and we know that it works well. The R7 is a competitive bike that can be piloted by riders of very different ages. As a next step, I envisage a system like in MotoE, where there are one-size-fits-all bikes, but teams take care of everything. Later, we could open the championship to all manufacturers. But first we need to have a starting point and make the project sustainable."

One advantage of the Yamaha R7 is that such bikes should be used from 2025, when the current Supersport 300 World Championship is replaced by the Twin World Championship. There are even considerations as to whether the world champion will receive a guaranteed place in the Supersport World Championship in the following season. In this way, fast women are to be brought into the higher categories in the medium and long term.