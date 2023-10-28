New women's class: No other World Cup is this cheap

At noon on Saturday, the new motorbike world championship for women was presented at the Jerez Circuit. What is new is that there will be teams competing in their own colours and with their own sponsors.

Regular SPEEDWEEK.com readers have known the cornerstones of the new women's motorbike world championship for months: The plan is to use standard Yamaha motorbikes for at least the first three years and to race with R7 Twins. Gianluca Montiron's company, which has been responsible for the European Yamaha R3 Cup for years, will take care of the bikes.

On Saturday lunchtime, the championship was presented in Jerez by SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla, FIM President Jorge Viegas, FIM Women's Commission Director Janika Judeika, Yamaha Europe boss Eric De Seynes and four-time European Champion Beatriz Neila.

What is new is that there will be teams, according to Viegas, well-known names like Aspar and MIE (Midori Moriwaki) have already confirmed their participation. The procedure will therefore be very similar to the MotoE World Championship, in which there are unit bikes from Ducati that are looked after by teams at the race track.

A tent city will serve as the pits for the women, and racing will take place in 2024 as part of six European SBK events. The starting field will consist of 22 women plus two wildcards per event, the minimum age is 18.

Interested riders can sign up for the championship between 13 November 2023 and 31 January 2024; they will find out whether they are accepted by 15 February 2024 at the latest. The entry fee is €25,000 per female rider per season and includes not only the lease for the motorbike but also the tyres and fuel - no other world championship on the circuit is as cheap.

On Friday the women will have free practice and qualifying, on Saturday and Sunday one race each, which will be broadcast worldwide on TV, just like the other World Championship classes.

Calendar Women's Motorcycle World Championship 2024:

14-16.06. Misano/I

12-14.07. Donington Park/GB

09-11.08. Portimao/P

23-25.08. Balaton Park/H

20-22.09. Cremona/I

11-13.10. Jerez/E