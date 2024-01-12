New Women's World Cup: huge opportunity or career-ending stop?

2024 will be the first time we see a motorbike world championship on the circuit for women only. If you talk to the people involved, it quickly becomes clear: The categorisation is very different.

On 28 October 2023, the new motorbike world championship for women was presented at the Jerez Circuit in Spain. The plan is to use standardised Yamaha motorbikes for at least the first three years, with R7 twins being used. Gianluca Montiron's company, which has been responsible for organising the European Yamaha R3 Cup for many years, will look after the bikes.

Interested parties can still register for the championship until 31 January and will find out whether they have been accepted by 15 February 2024 at the latest. The entry fee is 25,000 euros per rider and season and includes the leasing of the motorbike as well as tyres and fuel - no other world championship on the circuit is so affordable.

The basic idea is to give more women the opportunity to present themselves to a wider public. The 2024 championship will comprise six races in Europe and will be held as part of the SBK World Championship, starting in Misano in mid-June.

Is motorbike racing developing in such a way that the women will remain among themselves in the future, as is the case in most other sports? Or will the best of them continue to compete against men? Opinions differ.

"There have always been women competing against men," says Beatriz Neila, winner of the 2023 Women's European Championship. "But it's true that none of them have reached the top of the category in this period, neither in the MotoGP nor the Superbike World Championship. Why is that? It's because women and men are different - physically different. This championship allows women to fight for a world title. There is a ranking and we can see season after season who is the fastest woman in the world. This will be recognised and we will show the world what women can do on a motorbike. That will be the reference for a new generation. I know that this championship will be interesting and an opportunity for women."

Not everyone shares Neila's opinion. It is quite possible that competitive women like Maria Herrera or Ana Carrasco, or fast women in national championships, will continue to compete against men - because they don't "just" want to be the fastest woman.

"It's difficult for riders who come from national championships to get into the world championship," says Eric De Seynes, President of Yamaha Europe. "It's exactly the same for women. 20 to 30 per cent of our customers are women and they want to race. With this championship, we are giving women the right step to prove their talent. They can then compete with the men."

"The Women's Motorcycle World Championship is not a starting point for participants who would prefer to race against men in another championship, this is the pinnacle for the women," counters FIM President Jorge Viegas. "Only 10 to 15 per cent of licence holders are female, we need more women. There is already a women's world championship in motocross, enduro and trials. Speedway will also be added soon."

Calendar Women's Motorcycle World Championship 2024:

14-16 June Misano/I

12-14 July Donington Park/GB

09-11 August Portimao/P

23-25 August Balaton Park/H

20-22 Sept. Cremona/I

11-13 Oct. Jerez/E