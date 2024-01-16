SBK 2024: One more class, new schedule necessary

In the 2024 season, four world championships will be held within the SBK framework, and for the first time there will be a class reserved for women. This will result in some changes.

The new Women's Motorcycle World Championship was officially presented in Jerez on 28 October 2023 and will take place as part of six European SBK events. The starting field will consist of 22 women plus two wildcards per event, with a minimum age of 18. Identical Yamaha R7 twin-cylinder machines will be used.

SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla said with a grin at the time that he had to give some thought to how he could integrate the women's class into the already packed schedule.

It has now been finalised: the women will have a 25-minute free practice session on Friday, followed by the Superpole after midday. There will be a 10-minute warm-up on Saturday morning before the women kick off the race weekend with their first race at 11.50 am. The schedule is repeated on Sunday, with race 2 taking place a good two hours after the warm-up.

By the way: The Women's Motorcycling World Championship is no longer called the Women's Motorcycling World Championship, but has been renamed in line with the other women's championships. It is now known as the Women's Circuit Racing World Championship.

Hence the abbreviation WCR for the Women's World Championship. The Superbike World Championship will continue to be abbreviated as SBK, the Super Sport World Championship as SSP and the Supersport 300 World Championship as SSP300.

The schedule presented only applies to the events at which all four world championship classes are on the grid. These are



14-16 June Misano/I

12-14 July Donington Park/GB

09-11 August Portimao/P

23-25 August Balaton Park/H

20-22 Sept. Cremona/I

11-13 October Jerez/E

Schedule 2024:



FRIDAY

09.00-09.25 - WCR - Free practice

09.40-10.05 - SSP300 - Free Practice

10.20-11.05 - SBK - Free Practice 1

11.20-12.00 - SSP - Free Practice

13.30-13.55 - WCR - Superpole

14.15-14.40 - SSP300 - Superpole

15.00-15.45 - SBK - Free Practice 2

16.00-16.40 - SSP - Superpole



SATURDAY

09.00-09.20 - SBK - Free Practice 3

09.30-09.40 - WCR - Warm-up

09.50-10.00 - SSP300 - Warm-up

10.10-10.20 - SSP - Warm-up

11.00-11.15 - SBK - Suerpole

11.50 - WCR - Race 1

12.45 - SSP300 - Race 1

14.00 - SBK - Race 1

15.15 - SSP - Race 1



SUNDAY

09.00-09.10 - SBK - Warm-up

09.20-09.30 - WCR - Warm-up

09.40-09.50 - SSP300 - Warm-up

10.00-10.10 - SSP - Warm-up

11.00 - SBK - Superpole race

11.50 - WCR - Race 2

12.45 - SSP300 - Race 2

14.00 - SBK - Race 2

15.15 - SSP - Race 2