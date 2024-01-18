Lucy Michel represents Germany in the Women's World Cup

After the first test rides on the Yamaha R7, it was clear to the IDM Supersport 300 rider that the new Women's World Championship was her goal. Team boss Stefan Laux has now received an email confirming her place on the 2024 grid.

Many a post has appeared on social media in the last few days about who is on the list of participants in the new Women's World Championship, which is on board for six races of the Superbike World Championship. "But we waited until it was really certain," explained Team Principal Stefan Laux, who has been racing with Lucy Michel in the IDM Supersport 300 for some time, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. The organiser Dorna has now sent the official email confirming the start.

"The prerequisite now," said Laux from Team TSL Racing, describing the procedure, "is that we transfer 10,000 euros in the next few days so that our entry becomes effective. This sum will be paid as a deposit. The money will be returned at the end of the year, provided there are no other outstanding debts. Laux, who is now throwing himself and his rider into the search for sponsors with full vigour, is initially reaching into his own pocket to transfer the amount to the World Championships. "We're lucky to have sponsors like Dürr," explains Laux, "who have supported our motorsport activities for over 20 years. Otherwise, we'd have to scramble a bit to raise the money."

The entry fee for permanent participants, which is due next, is 25,000 euros and includes a package such as the use of a Yamaha YZF R7 MY 2023, a GYTR racing kit, Pirelli tyres, fuel, race service and access to the Paddock Village. Participants can advertise with worldwide television coverage. Prize money from Pirelli and PR opportunities to ensure the visibility of the sponsors on a global level are also included. According to the organiser.

"Then there are certainly 10,000 euros in travel expenses on top of that," calculates Laux. "All in all, I estimate 50,000 euros for the season. But we're going for it, we just want to know." The motorbikes, which are allocated by lot, are prepared by an Italian company and are always brought to the six events. "At the end of last year, Yamaha Germany gave us an R7 for testing purposes at a really favourable price, which we have already used for testing in Cartagena."

Lucy Michel's entry into the world championship will not be easy. She is not yet familiar with any of the race tracks on the calendar. Travelling to Portugal or Great Britain for testing is not an option either. However, if you look at the World Championship schedule, everything has to be in place in good time. There is a free practice session and a qualifying session, then it's time for the starting grid. The introductory course will take place on 15/16 May in Cremona, Italy.

"Lucy still needs kilometres," says Laux, summarising the situation. "And we need to tune the bike even better for her. The R7 is higher than the R3 and the centre of gravity is also higher. If we make the seat position higher, it fits better with the handlebars, then she won't come down with her feet. If it fits with the feet, it becomes difficult with the hang-off." Lucy Michel is just 1.51 metres tall. Nevertheless, she has to catch up with the many Italians and Spaniards in training. "Ana Carrasco is also taking part and will definitely set the tone there," believes Laux. "But we'll fight our way through. Lucy is the only German. We welcome Dorna's initiative. We also welcome the fact that not only women from Spain and Italy have been selected."

Calendar for the 2024 Women's Motorcycle World Championship

14-16 June Misano/I

12-14 July Donington Park/GB

09-11 August Portimão/P

23-25 August Balaton Park/H

20-22 Sept. Cremona/I

18-20 Oct. Jerez/E