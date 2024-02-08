Women's World Cup: 15 participants from eleven countries confirmed

The new Women's World Championship as part of the 2024 Superbike World Championship does not start for another four months, but most of the places have already been allocated. The participants come from Australia, Europe and North and South America.

On 28 October 2023, the new Women's Motorcycle World Championship was officially presented in Jerez in the presence of FIM President Jorge Viegas. It will take place as part of six European SBK events. The starting field will consist of 22 women plus two wildcards per event, with a minimum age of 18. Identical Yamaha R7s will be used.

Although the season opener will not take place until mid-June in Misano, most of the participants have already been confirmed - interest in the new series has been high, with enquiries coming in from all over the world.

SPEEDWEEK.com found out that 15 places have already been allocated to women from eleven countries. With Australia, Chile, Norway, South Africa and the USA, female riders from nations that tend to be underrepresented in international motorbike racing are taking part.

We are pleased to see two German-speaking participants at the start: Lucy Michel (D) from Schwarzbach/Erzgebirge and Lena Kemmer (A) from Fernitz-Mellach/Styria. Both are 19 years old.

Viegas announced the participation of Ana Carrasco - the first and so far only female world champion in a solo category on the circuit - and Maria Herrera back in October. The two Spaniards would be the most prominent female riders, although they have not yet officially confirmed their participation. The Portuguese also spoke of at least one Japanese rider, but without naming her.