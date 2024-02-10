Yamaha works team also takes part in the Women's World Championship

This year will see the debut of the new Women's World Championship as part of the Superbike World Championship. Established teams are expected to send a female rider to the start line. Pata Prometeon Yamaha will make the start.

The new women's world championship is officially called the 'FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship'. 22 regular riders will compete for points on identical Yamaha R7s, supplemented by a maximum of two wildcard riders.



Gianluca Montiron's company, which has been responsible for organising the European Yamaha R3 Cup for many years, will take care of the bikes. A complex team structure is therefore not required, which significantly lowers the entry barriers to the world championship, which consists of six events.

Nevertheless, it had already been rumoured that established teams, primarily from the Supersport series, were also toying with the idea of taking part. Now, however, Pata Prometeon Yamaha, a works team from the Superbike World Championship, has also confirmed that they will have a fast female rider on the starting grid - Spaniard Beatriz Neila.

"The Women's World Championship is an exciting initiative supported by Yamaha as the only motorbike supplier in the class - and of course we wanted to be involved as a team," explained Team Principal Paul Denning. "Beatriz is a young, ambitious rider who has already been successful in the European Championship. I'm sure that with the technical help of our team and the support of Jonathan and Loka, we can help her take another step in her racing career. Beatriz has a very engaging personality and a perpetual smile - she will be a great addition to our team! We are sure Beatriz will be a strong competitor and a great asset to the partners supporting us in this new challenge."

The 21-year-old student knows that she could hardly have found a better team. "Competing with the Pata Prometeon Yamaha Team is a dream come true for me," beamed Neila. "After winning the European Women's Championship four years in a row, I really wanted to move onto the world stage - this FIM Women's World Championship is the future and will be a historic moment in motorcycling for all of us. I would like to thank everyone at Yamaha and the team for this fantastic opportunity."