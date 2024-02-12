Ana Carrasco back in the Superbike paddock with Yamaha

After two years in the Moto3 World Championship, Ana Carrasco is returning to the production-based World Championship. The 2018 300cc World Champion now wants to prove her class in the new Women's World Championship.

Ana Carrasco is the first and so far only female motorbike world champion in a solo class on the circuit. The Spaniard won the Supersport World Championship 300 in 2018 and took a total of seven victories and twelve podium places in 50 races in this class. The 26-year-old had nothing left to prove in the junior category of the production-based world championship and switched to BOE Motorsports in Moto3 after the 2021 season - and experienced a disaster. She failed to finish in the points in two years and was left with nothing after the 2023 season.

The new Women's World Championship came at the right time for the student - and with Team Evan Bros, she has the right team at her side to get her back on the road to success. Anything other than victories and winning the title would be a disappointment for Carrasco!



"I'm really happy to announce this new adventure," Ana assured us. "I will be competing in the Women's World Motorcycle Championship with the Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team, one of the strongest teams in the Superbike paddock, and the goal can only be to win races."

In the Superbike paddock, Carrasco was previously only associated with Kawasaki, but now she is part of the Yamaha family.



"The collaboration with Ana fills us with pride. We have always been fans of Ana and when the opportunity to work together arose, we were immediately on the spot," said Team Principal Fabio Evangelista. "We will try to support her in the best possible way and carry out the first tests as soon as possible so that we are ready for the first round of the season."

The season opener of the officially named 'FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship' series is in mid-June at the meeting in Misano (14-16 June).