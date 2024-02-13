She went through fire for a team in the Women's World Cup

The new Women's World Championship also brings new teams. One of them was founded by the wife of SPEEDWEEK.com employee Simon Patterson. Maddi's motivation to set up her own team is moving.

One by one, the teams involved in the new Women's World Championship are emerging from the shadows and announcing their line-ups. One surprise is the new team Sekhmet Racing, founded by Maddi Patterson.

Whether MotoGP, Superbike World Championship or road racing - as the wife of Northern Irish motorsport journalist Simon Patterson, who also works for SPEEDWEEK.com, Maddi is very familiar with this environment. The couple usually travel together from race to race. The Australian is well connected, which has helped her to establish her own team in the new 'FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship'.

"When I first heard about it, I knew I had to be involved," said the team boss. "After the official presentation by Dorna, nobody was surprised when I said: Fuck it, I'm doing it!"

The team is staffed by US rider Mallory Dobbs and Brit Lissy Whitmore, but there are not enough sponsors on board. The current name Sekhmet Racing could therefore still change.

The name reflects the story of Maddi Patterson. In 2021, she suffered severe burns and spent three months in intensive care. Skin was transplanted in several operations and she underwent a long period of rehabilitation.

"Sekhmet is an Egyptian deity. She was born from fire - a symbol of strength and resilience. And that's the reason for the team name," Patterson revealed. "Three years ago, I had burns on 60 per cent of my body and have recovered from them. Sekhmet is known as a protector in battle - something I embrace in my own life. I'm incredibly honoured, excited and aware that it's my job to lead, support, inspire and create the opportunity for my team to do something different."

Identical Yamaha R7s will be used in the Women's World Championship. Gianluca Montiron's company takes care of the bikes. A complex team structure is therefore not required, which significantly lowers the entry barriers to the world championship, which consists of six events. The season kicks off in mid-June at the meeting in Misano (14-16 June).