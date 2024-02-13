Official: These women will compete in the first Women's World Championship

The field of participants in the new FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship could not be more international. Who the 24 female riders from 18 countries are. Germany and Austria are also represented.

On 29 April 2023, as part of the MotoGP event in Jerez, the FIM and promoter Dorna presented the plans for a motorbike world championship reserved for women. It quickly became apparent that the interest of potential female participants was greater than expected.

The list of participants published a few minutes ago confirms this: 24 instead of the originally planned 22 places were allocated and the diversity of the riders' countries of origin is unrivalled. Every continent is represented, with participants from a total of 18 nations.

With Chile, Israel, Norway, Mexico, Colombia, Taiwan, Ukraine and South Africa, there are riders from nations that are generally rarely represented in international motorbike racing.

It is pleasing to note that two German-speaking riders, Lucy Michel (D) from Schwarzbach/Erzgebirge and Lena Kemmer (A) from Fernitz-Mellach/Styria, are also taking part. Both are 19 years old.

However, the figureheads of the new series as part of the Superbike World Championship are the two Spaniards Ana Carrasco and Beatriz Neila. While Carrasco is the only woman to have won a solo world championship on the circuit (Supersport World Championship 300), Neila is a multiple winner of the Women's European Championship. However, Maria Herrera, who is also expected to be in the field, is missing. The 27-year-old recently signed for another season in MotoE.

Identical Yamaha R7s will be used in the Women's World Championship. The season will kick off in mid-June at the meeting in Misano (14-16 June).