Andrea Adamo (KTM): Misano detour as motivation

Red Bull-KTM motocross factory rider Andrea Adamo can win his first MX2 World Motocross title this weekend in Maggiora, and before that he got some fresh motivation in Misano.

For MX2 World Championship leader Andrea Adamo, the most important days of his still young career as a motocross professional are ahead. The 20-year-old from southern Italy could secure the world championship crown at the weekend at his home Grand Prix in Maggiora, of all places - and already one meeting before the final in Matterley Basin in Great Britain.

Adamo has lived in Tuscany for years and is in a relationship with the daughter of former cross star Corrado Maddii. Before the possible showdown, Adamo has a lead of 48 points over his Belgian team-mate Liam Everts (19). That means: Adamo would have to collect 13 points more than Everts to make everything clear already in Maggiora.

Adamo got some extra motivation and distraction when he visited the MotoGP World Championship in Misano. There, alongside KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer, he also observed the goings-on directly in the pits at the Red Bull-KTM MotoGP squad with Binder, Miller and Pedrosa.

In the Misano paddock this weekend, whiz kid Adamo met other Italian motorsport stars like Alessandro "Alex" Puzar, who has captured two motocross world championship titles in his career and can usually be found in the GP paddock as a guest of LCR Honda team boss Lucio Cecchinello. The man from Ceva met his one-time rival Bob Moore (1994 125cc World Champion on Yamaha), who now acts as manager of the Binder brothers and Arón Canet, in the Red Bull woodhouse. The duo also had a lively chat with Heinz Kinigadner, the KTM consultant who won the 250cc Cross World Championship on KTM in 1984 and 1985.

Interesting: South Tyrolean Jürgen Mastrocola, valuable employee of theRed Bull Energy Station and chauffeur of Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen's motorhome, was of course also on site in Misano. Mastrocola has a background in off-road sports and was part of Puzar's successful Rinaldi motocross team more than 30 years ago.