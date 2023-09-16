Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) starts from pole position

MX2qualifying race for the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora: After persistent rainfall, the course with its steep ascents and descents was modified but still presented a great challenge for the riders.

In the first left-hand bend after the start, there was a crash that played into the cards of World Championship leader Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM): Sacha Coenen 's rear wheel slipped off, causing him to fall. Liam Everts (Red Bull KTM) was unable to avoid the crash and also went down, while championship leader Andrea Adamo started the race in the P4 area. The lead was taken by South African JM Honda rider Camden Mc Lellan ahead of Jago Geerts(Yamaha) and Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS).

Everts tried to come from behind and had moved up to P17 by lap 4, but another crash dropped the Belgian back to P21. Everts was left without points in this race in P16, while Adamo continued to secure 7 points in P4 and extended his lead in the standings over Everts from 48 to 55 points. This was a gift for Adamo and provided the Sicilian can make up a further 5 points on Everts on Sunday, he will be world champion early.

In the 8th round Längenfelder managed to beat Geerts and reached P2. As the last two laps began, Mc Lellan, in the lead, flew off on one of the steep climbs and had to end the race stricken. Längenfelder inherited the lead and started from pole position for the fourth time this season. The German thus secured another 10 WRC points. He was able to take another point away from his opponent in the fight for P3, Jago Geerts. Now only 4 points separate him from Geerts and third place in the standings.

Kay de Wolf(Husqvarna), who returned to the WRC after his fractured vertebra, crashed and finished the race only in P19.

"It was a very difficult race," explained winner Längenfelder. "I was surprised myself that I stayed on the bike. The goggles were all muddy at the end, but I got through and hope it goes similarly well tomorrow."

MX2 qualifying race Maggiora:

1st Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

3rd Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

4th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

5th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki

6th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna

7th Isak Gifting (S), GASGAS

8th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha

10th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM

...

16. Liam Everts (B), KTM

...

19. Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

MX2 World Championship standings:

1. Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 739 points

2nd Liam Everts (B), KTM, 684,(-55)

3rd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 659,(-80)

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 655,(-84)

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 528,(-211)

6th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 512,(-227)

7th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 511,(-228)

8th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 501, (-238)

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 463, (-276)

10 Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 357, (-382)