Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) wins race 1

Round 18 of the MX2 Motocross World Championship, Italian Grand Prix at the traditional track in Maggiora: The overnight rains had subsided, leaving the track in good condition. Pole setter Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) took his 9th holeshot of the current season, controlled the race from the top and won the first heat by 6.6 seconds ahead of Jago Geerts(Yamaha). Between him and the Belgian there is still a fight for 3rd place in the standings. With this race win, the German could reduce his gap to Geerts by another 3 points. Before the second run he is only one point behind Geerts. For the German it was already the 7th race win of the season.

Behind the two, it was all about the World Championship title. World Championship leader Andrea Adamo(KTM) started in 4th position behind Längenfelder, Geerts and Benistant and ahead of his rival in the World Championship title fight, Liam Everts.

Benistant went off the track and later crashed again. Adamo set about catching Geerts for 2nd place, but he had to back off after a scare. Landing after a short jump just outside the entrance to the pit lane, he landed hard, couldn't hold the handlebars, slipped off the grip with his left hand and crashed with his head on the handlebars. The Sicilian just managed to avoid a crash that could have cost him the World Championship title at the last second. Everts closed the gap, but he was unable to catch his team-mate as he himself came under pressure from David Braceras (Kawasaki).

Before the second round, Adamo is now only a few points short of being able to celebrate the title win early and in front of his home crowd. If he has a lead of more than 60 points over Everts after the second race, he will be champion. After the first MX2 race, there are 57 points still separating Adamo and Everts.

MX2, heat 1, Maggiora:

1st Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

3rd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

4th Liam Everts (B), KTM

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

6th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki

7th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha

8th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha

9th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

10th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna

11th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM

12th Valerio Lata (I), KTM

13th Camden Mc Lellan(RSA), Honda

14th David Braceras (E), Kawasaki

15th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM

16th Emil Weckman(FIN), Honda

17th Isak Gifting (S), GASGAS

18th Alessandro Manucci (I), GASGAS

19th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki

20th Federico Tuani (I), KTM

...

33rd(DNF) Oliver Oriol (E), KTM

MX2 World Championship standings after round 1:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 759 points.

2nd Liam Everts (B), KTM, 702,(-57)

3rd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 681,(-78)

4. Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 680,(-79)