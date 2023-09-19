"KISS": Joël Smets' World Cup recipe for Andrea Adamo

A year ago, even attentive observers of the scene would hardly have thought it possible that Andrea Adamo would be the new MX2 champion at the penultimate Grand Prix of the 2023 season. After all, the young Italian had only managed one GP podium in 2022 - still on the GASGAS in SM Action colours.

However, since signing for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team and moving to Belgium in late autumn last year, the Sicilian-born rider has made considerable progress under the wing of his new team manager Antonio "Tony" Cairoli and, above all, trainer and rider coach Joël Smets.

At the World Championship opener in Argentina, Adamo secured his first of ten podium finishes so far this season. At the home GP in Arco he won a Grand Prix for the first time, and in Loket he won a classification race for the first time. Also notable was his second GP win on sandy surfaces at the Finnish Grand Prix in Vantaa - with a flawless 1-1 result, while Yamaha hopeful Jago Geerts finally bowed out of the title race with his second injury.

Adamo certainly had the luck of the fittest on his side in some decisive moments, as he himself admitted. At the same time, however, the 20-year-old also emphasised after his title win in Maggiora on Sunday: "I tried to give my maximum in every single race and no more - sometimes it was P2, sometimes P5 and sometimes P1. I can accept when someone is faster than me, and that's the strategy I've followed all season - and now I'm world champion."

With his world championship triumph, Andrea Adamo sent the whole of motocross Italy and of course the Red Bull KTM factory team into a frenzy of joy in front of his home crowd. Joël Smets, himself a 57-time GP winner and five-time World Champion, was also jubilant.

At the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com, Smets talked about his work with the new MX2 champion: "We started working together about halfway through last year and got to know each other a bit. But the fact that we are already winning the title is really great. When we started preparing for the season in November, quite honestly, I would never have thought that this would happen. Of course you try to make the most progress possible - and in the best way possible, so just step by step."

"With Andrea, we even had to take a few steps back," the 54-year-old Belgian went into more detail. "Once he agreed with the idea that we had to take a step back and get everything right first, and then go forward and make progress, he agreed and said, 'That sounds like a good plan'."

"We basically took a step back from November to December. Then we took a step forward, sort of back to the level of the previous year. Then at the end of February we took a step forward and I think during the season we took another step forward. It's really about being realistic and making a good plan. Because if you fail at planning, your plan will fail too," Smets underlined.

Even with the best plan, however, a leap from eighth place in the World Championship in the previous season to winning the title in 2023 was not necessarily to be expected. "Yes, it's crazy," Smets agreed. "But it also proves once again that if you make a good plan and stick to it - keyword KISS, 'keep it short and simple' - it helps a lot. People often tend to make things more complicated than they need to be, and not only in sport. That's not good because it's all wasted energy."

"You have to focus on what matters and forget about what doesn't matter. You have to put all your energy into the areas where you can make progress. That's what we're doing," Joël Smets summarised. "There is no secret, we don't have a special training programme or a special bike... We just have our head to make a good plan, stick to that plan and keep both feet on the ground. That's all. As I said, 'Keep it short and simple'."

Results MX2, Maggiora (17 September):

1st Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 2-1.

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-2

3rd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 3-3

4th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 9-4

5th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 7-5

6th Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki, 6-6

7th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 5-7

8th David Braceras (E), Kawasaki, 14-8

9th Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Honda, 13-9

10th Valerio Lata (I), KTM, 12-10

11th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 8-14

12th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 4-DNF

13th Isak Gifting (S), GASGAS, 17-13

14th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 15-15

15th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki, 19-12

16th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 10-32 (DNF)

17th Oliver Oriol (E), KTM, 33-11

18th Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM, 11-30

19th Federico Tuani (I), KTM, 20-16

20th Emil Weckman (FIN), Honda, 16-DNF

MX2 World Championship standings after event 18 of 19:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 779 points, World Champion.

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 706, (-73)

3rd Liam Everts (B), KTM, 702, (-77)

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 702, (-77)

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 558, (-221)

6th Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki, 541, (-238)

7th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 531, (-248)

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 523, (-256)

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 493, (-286)

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 377, (-402)