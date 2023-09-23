Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) wins Qualy Race

The German red Bull GASGAS factory rider Simon Längenfelder won the MX2 qualifying race in Matterley Basin and thus moved up to third place in the standings. He has a good chance of reaching World Championship rank 2.

The holeshot was won by Belgian Red Bull KTM factory rider Sacha Coenen just ahead of his twin brother Lucas and Längenfelder. Längenfelder edged out the Belgian brothers in the early stages and controlled the race from the front.

"It was more difficult than it looked from the outside," explained the German. "The track has different grip on the different sections." Längenfelder secured his 5th pole of the 2023 season and the 10 World Championship points for the winner.

Liam Everts (Red Bull KTM) only finished in P9. Lucas Coenen(Husqvarna) crashed and dropped back to P13. EMX250 Champion and wildcard rider Andrea Bonacorsi(Yamaha) finished the race in P7.

With his qualifying win, Längenfelder moved up from P4 to P3 in the standings and is only 2 points behind Geerts and P2 ahead of Sunday's two rounds. Should the German manage a similar result on Sunday, World Championship P2 is within his reach! Everts has dropped back to P4, 8 points behind Längenfelder in 3rd.

Result MX2 Qualifying, Matterley Basin

1st Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

2nd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

3rd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

4th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna

5th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM

6th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

7th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha

8th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha

9th Liam Everts (B), KTM

10th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki

11th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha

12th Isak Gifting (S), GASGAS

13th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

MX2 World Championship standings:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 788 points, early World Champion.

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 714,(-74)

3rd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 712,(-76)

4th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 704,(-84)

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 558,(-230)

6th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 541, (-247)

7th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 536, (-252)

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 530, (-258)

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 496,(-292)

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 377, (-411)