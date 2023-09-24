Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) wins race 1

First MX2 round of the MXGP of Great Britain in Matterley Basin: Pole setter Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) won with a start-finish victory and moved up to second place in the standings before the final round of the season. For the German it was already the 11th holeshot and the 8th race win of the season.

After the title decision had already been made a week ago in Maggiora (Italy), the podium places are still at stake in England. Yamaha factory rider Thibault Benistant was behind Längenfelder for the whole race distance and got within striking distance several times. In the end, the top three, Längenfelder, Benistant and Geerts, were separated by just one second. In the last lap Geerts attacked, but he was not able to pass Benistant. Thus, his French team mate, of all people, took two valuable points away from the Belgian in the fight for second place.

Before the decisive second run, Geerts and Längenfelder were still separated by 3 points. If Geerts wins the second run ahead of Längenfelder, he would be runner-up. If Längenfelder stays ahead of Geerts, he would be World Championship runner-up.

Liam Everts, who was also among the podium candidates before the season finale, only finished in P7. He is already 19 points behind Längenfelder. This means that the battle for 2nd and 3rd place will most probably be decided between Längenfelder and Geerts.

Result MX2, Round 1, Matterley Basin

1st Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

2nd Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha

3rd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

4th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

5th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna

6th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

7th Liam Everts (B), KTM

8th Camden Mc Lellan(RSA), Honda

9th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha

10th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki

11th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

12th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM

13th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha

14th Jorgen Matthias Talviku(EST), Husqvarna

15th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM

16th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki

17th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM

18th Taylor Hammal (GB), KTM

19th Emil Weckman(FIN), Honda

20th Arvid Lüning (S), GASGAS

MX2 World Championship standings after race 1:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 806 points, early World Champion.

3rd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 737,(-69)

3rd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 734,(-72)

4th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 718,(-88)

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 568,(-238)

6th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 552, (-254)

7th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 551, (-255)

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 546,(-260)

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 518,(-288)

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 389, (-417)