Jago Geerts (Yamaha) wins British Grand Prix

With a victory in the second race, the Belgian Yamaha factory rider Jago Geerts won the British Grand Prix and thus secured the World Championship silver medal. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) came in third.

MX2 season finale in Matterley Basin (Great Britain): After the German Red Bull GASGAS factory rider Simon Längenfelder had won the first heat, the last race of the season was about the World Championship silver medal. Längenfelder had taken P2 after race 1, but Geerts was only 3 points behind in P3.

Liam Everts(KTM) took the holeshot ahead of Kay de Wolf(Husqvarna), Andrea Adamo(KTM) and Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS). Geerts did not get off to a good start in this race and started from the midfield. He was 'on fire': Already in the first lap Geerts made up several places and found himself behind his direct World Championship opponent Längenfelder.

On the third lap Geerts overtook the German and reached P4. But with Geerts in P4 and Längenfelder in P5, Längenfelder would still have been runner-up. Geerts consistently went on the attack and overtook first Everts and in the last 3 laps Adamo and de Wolf. With a victory, the silver medal could no longer be taken away from the Belgian, even if Längenfelder had finished second in this race. However, Längenfelder did not come close to the top in the second heat and had to settle for P4.

Geerts won the Grand Prix with a 3-1 result ahead of Längenfelder (1-4) and World Champion Adamo (4-3). So in the end the Belgian finished second in the World Championship and Längenfelder third in the 2023 MX2 World Championship, 4 points behind the Belgian. Liam Everts finished the World Championship in P4.

"This is a good finish to my MX2 career," said winner Geerts, who will move up to the MXGP class next year. "This year I had a lot of bad luck. The silver medal was the possible thing to achieve now. To end the season with a Grand Prix win is also good after a year with so many setbacks."

Result MX2, Matterley Basin

1st Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 3-1

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-4

3rd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 4-3

4th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 6-2

5th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 2-6

6th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 7-5

7th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 5-7

8th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 10-8

9th Camden Mc Lellan(RSA), Honda, 8-13

10th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha, 13-9

11th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 11-12

12th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM, 15-10

13th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 9-16

14th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki, 16-11

15th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 12-15

16th Jorgen Matthias Talviku(EST), Husqvarna, 14-14

17th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 17-17

18th Taylor Hammal (GB), KTM, 18-18

19th Lorenzo Ciabatti (I), Yamaha, 28-19

20th Emil Weckman(FIN), Honda, 19-DNS

MX2 World Championship final standings 2023 after 19 rounds:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 826 points.

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 759 points

3rd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 755

4th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 734

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 577

6th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 573

7th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 565

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 560

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 533

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 394