Simon Längenfelder (19) finishes MX2 World Championship in third place

At the MX2 Motocross World Championship round in Matterley Basin, Red Bull GASGAS factory rider Simon Längenfelder ended a very strong season in third place overall. On top of that, he took his eighth race win.

At the final round of the 2023 Motocross World Championship in Matterley Basin, Simon Längenfelder once again showed what he is made of. On the spacious track in the south of England, the GASGAS rider secured pole position in the qualifying race on Saturday and made the most of this advantage. In the first race run he reacted perfectly and led the race directly. In the 14 laps he dominated and secured the race win ahead of the Yamaha factory riders Thibault Benistant and Jago Geerts.

In the second race, the start didn't work out perfectly and after a few corners he had to settle for fourth position behind the entire KTM factory team. In the early stages, Geerts overtook the rider from Regnitzlosau and quickly pulled away. Midway through the race, the 19-year-old closed in on Liam Everts (KTM) and reclaimed fourth place. This meant that Längenfelder was on course for the runner-up spot, provided that nothing changed in the order of Adamo (KTM), De Wolf (Husqvarna) and Geerts. But with the knife between his teeth, Geerts closed the gap to the riders in front of him, took the win and moved into the silver medal position in the World Championship standings. The Roman by choice finished second in the day's classification.

Längenfelder rode a terrific 2023 season, which he finished with bronze despite breaking his arm in May. Five pole positions, eight race wins and two Grand Prix wins in Spain and Sweden should be enough of a statement. Furthermore, there was an extra €5,000 bonus for the likeable Franconian for the most holeshots of the season.

"I did my best, but it wasn't enough for second place in the championship," Längenfelder regretted. "Still, it was a great year with nine podiums and eleven holeshots. Unfortunately, I couldn't participate in three weekends because of my arm injury, but after that we did it and showed what we are capable of. A big thank you to everyone who helped me through the good and bad times."

Results MX2, Matterley Basin:

1st Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 3-1.

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-4

3rd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 4-3

4th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 6-2

5th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 2-6

6th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 7-5

7th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 5-7

8th Kevin Horgmo (NOR), Kawasaki, 10-8

9th Camden Mc Lellan (RSA), Honda, 8-13

10th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha, 13-9

11th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 11-12

12th Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM, 15-10

13th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 9-16

14th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki, 16-11

15th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 12-15

16th Jorgen Matthias Talviku (EST), Husqvarna, 14-14

17th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 17-17

18th Taylor Hammal (GB), KTM, 18-18

19th Lorenzo Ciabatti (I), Yamaha, 28-19

20th Emil Weckman (FIN), Honda, 19-DNS

MX2 World Championship final standings 2023 after 19 rounds:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 826 points.

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 759 points

3rd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 755

4th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 734

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 577

6th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 573

7th Kevin Horgmo (NOR), Kawasaki, 565

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 560

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 533

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 394