Liam Everts (KTM) after 4th place: mixed feelings

Red Bull KTM motocross rider Liam Everts had to watch his rivals take the remaining two podium places in the final MX2 World Championship standings at Matterley Basin in the UK.

Liam Everts finished his first Motocross World Championship season in the MX2 class as a factory rider for the Red Bull KTM team in a good fourth place. But more would have been possible for the Belgian. Simon Längenfelder, Jago Geerts and Everts were only separated by four points before the finale in Matterely Basin, so the fight for the runner-up title was open.

Liam Everts, however, did not get along well on the fast track with relatively few different tracks, was never in the top-5 range in the practice sessions. The 19-year-old Belgian already lost points to his rivals in the qualifying race and finished 7th and 5th on Sunday, which was too little to intervene in the fight for the podium.

The blame, however, was actually the after-effects of the nasty crash a week earlier in race 2 in Maggiora, when Everts got the handlebars of his bike rammed into his upper body and the resulting zero. Everts had also suffered some painful bruises there.

Thus Matterely became a mammoth task. "It was a tough weekend for me in general," confirmed the son of record champion Stefan Everts (51). "I was able to improve a little in each session, which was positive. To only finish the first run in seventh didn't feel good, there's nothing more you can say about that."

"It was nice that I then managed to get the holeshot in the second run. I was able to fight at the front for a few laps and then finished fifth. I kind of have mixed feelings about the end of 2023 now. But it was a great season overall with three Grand Prix wins and I was on the podium eight times. I'm looking forward to the MXoN now."

Incidentally, Everts will be competing for Belgium in the Open class at the Motocross of Nations in Ernee on a 450cc KTM.

Result MX2, Matterley Basin, 24 September 2023

1st Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 3-1

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-4

3rd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 4-3

4th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 6-2

5th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 2-6

6th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 7-5

7th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 5-7

8th Kevin Horgmo (NOR), Kawasaki, 10-8

9th Camden Mc Lellan (RSA), Honda, 8-13

10th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha, 13-9

11th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 11-12

12th Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM, 15-10

13th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 9-16

14th Jack Chambers (USA), Kawasaki, 16-11

15th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 12-15

16th Jorgen Matthias Talviku (EST), Husqvarna, 14-14

17th Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 17-17

18th Taylor Hammal (GB), KTM, 18-18

19th Lorenzo Ciabatti (I), Yamaha, 28-19

20th Emil Weckman (FIN), Honda, 19-DNS

MX2 World Championship final standings 2023 after 19 rounds:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 826 points.

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 759 points

3rd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 755

4th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 734

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 577

6th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 573

7th Kevin Horgmo (NOR), Kawasaki, 565

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 560

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 533

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 394