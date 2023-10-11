TM returns to the MX2 World Championship in 2024 with Yago Martinez

Next year, TM will return to the World Championship with the Spanish MX2 rider Yago Martinez. An involvement in the EMX125 is also planned. The EMX rider has not yet been announced.

The last factory appearance of the Italian motorbike manufacturer TM was in 2018. On 7 October 2018, the then factory rider Max Nagl competed in the Motocross ofNations in RedBud (USA) and finished 11th and 6th in the OPEN class. After that, it became quiet around the Italians.

6 years after their withdrawal, TM is planning a return to the World Championship paddock next year and this time in the MX2 World Championship. The Spaniard Yago Martinez has been hired as the rider. Riding the TM with the somewhat special designation TM MX 250 ES Fi 4T, Yago is expected to compete in the MX2 World Championship as well as the Italian MX Championships and the Italian Pro Prestige Elite Series.

"We are very happy to participate in the Motocross World Championshipagain," said TM Moto Racing Manager Massimiliano Constantini, "We have not participated in the Motocross World Championshipsince 2018. It's a big step for a company as small as TM. We are happy to have signed Yago, a good rider. We believe in his potential. He has had an unfortunate time and is now getting back to his normal level. We are very excited to see how competitive our bike is. Besides the MX2 World Championship, we will also participate in theEMX125and announce a rider shortly."