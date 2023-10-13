Triumph in the MX2 World Championship: With Haarup and McLellan?

The Triumph motocross commitment continues to take shape - even the rider pairing for the 2024 debut season in the MX2 World Championship has now become concrete.

There is no official confirmation yet, but Triumph's MX2 motocross team is rumoured to be racing with the duo Mikkel Haarup and Camden McLellan next season. The South African McLellan attracted attention in the second half of the MX2 season with good results on the Honda of Jacky Martens' team.

Dane Mikkel Haarup has had a tough few months with a double broken collarbone after parting company with the Dixon Kawasaki squad at the start of the season. In the meantime, Haarup then rode a few Grand Prix in the MX2 World Championship for Waldemar Zichanowisch's German WZ-KTM team, before they also called it a day after the Teutschenthal event.

Due to contractual regulations, Triumph is not yet allowed to officially communicate the riders. At least the bike, which is mainly black, was presented at the MXoN in Ernée a week ago.

Experienced Frenchman Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, who managed the factory Kawasaki entry in the MXGP World Championship for many years, acts as team manager. Chizat-Suzzoni also managed to bring a large part of the former Kawasaki crew into the Triumph project.

SPEEDWEEK.com users know: The Triumph test rider in Europe is 34-year-old Belgian Clement Desalle, who was a factory rider for Suzuki and Kawasaki for many years in his MXGP career. "Clement addresses things relentlessly," is the word from the Triumph squad, where there was talk of intense test sessions. "We've given Clement quite a run for his money a few times."