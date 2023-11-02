Confirmed: SM Action to be Fantic factory team from 2024

The Italian SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery is changing manufacturers and will be the Fantic MX2 factory team next season. The riders will also be new.

It was already knownthat Fantic Racing would be joining forces with the former Yamaha factory team Wilvo in the MXGP class. The rider duo will consist of Glenn Coldenhoff and Roan Van de Moosdijk.

Today, Thursday, SM Action confirmed the next manufacturer change after a three-year collaboration with the Pierer Group (two years with GASGAS, 2023 with KTM): the Italian squad adapted its social media presence to the Fantic colours and now officially calls itself "Fantic Factory Racing MX2".

"We are ready for this new challenge," they said. With which riders this challenge will be tackled remained open. The details are still being defined behind the scenes.

What is fixed, however, is that Alberto Forato will leave the SM Action Team. The 23-year-old Italian impressed in the past season with a victory in the qualifying race at Maggiora and finished 7th overall in the MXGP World Championship. Forato is being linked to the Honda customer team of Standing Construct, where he is to take over from Brian Bogers.

Maddii Racing, the former Fantic flagship, is known to be working with MX newcomer Ducati in future - including Tony Cairoli as a high-profile test rider.