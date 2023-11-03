World Champion Andrea Adamo (KTM): The self-made man

In a blog, the new motocross MX2 champion Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) describes himself and also reveals some private details from his early days in the sport.

Andrea Adamo, a real outsider, secured the world title in the MX2 class of the Motocross World Championship in 2023. The Italian finished 2022 in 8th place overall with just one podium finish, but won the MX2 World Championship title this year with consistent performances and, unlike the declared Belgian favourite Jago Geerts (Yamaha), who was injured twice, hardly made any mistakes.

However, Adamo's beginnings in motocross were anything but easy. "I come from a small village in Sicily," explains the 20-year-old. "There were very few tracks in the area. As a child, it was therefore difficult to find race tracks for training."

Adamo now breathes motocross every day as a Red Bull KTM factory rider in his adopted home of Belgium. He is also in a relationship with the daughter of former MX star and team owner Corrado Maddii. Adamo: "When I was ten years old, my parents decided that we should move to the north of Italy, near Bologna. It was much easier to train there."

Adamo, who has three younger siblings, quickly learnt to stand on his own two feet. "My parents had to work, they couldn't always go to the races. I had to grow up pretty quickly as a child. But I also enjoyed being on my own. I learnt a lot during that time - how to cook, do laundry and do all my own things."

The Sicilian also reveals: "I like to eat - pizza, pasta carbonara and meat, of course. I also like to cook. I'm actually really good behind the cooker."

The two-time GP winner Adamo also took his world championship crown at his home event in the cult town of Maggiora. "The world championship title makes me really proud. It's been a dream since I was a kid and I'm very grateful to everyone around me."

MX2 World Championship final standings 2023 after 19 Grands Prix:



1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 826 points

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 759

3rd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 755

4th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 734

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 577

6th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 573

7th Kevin Horgmo (NOR), Kawasaki, 565

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 560

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 533

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 394