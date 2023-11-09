Triumph starts the World Championship with Haarup and McLellan

The traditional British brand Triumph will be competing in 2024 with the Dane Mikkel Haarup and the South African Camden Mc Lellan.

The much-noticed entry of the traditional British brand Triumph into the World Championship next year is taking shape. Triumph has announced the two MX2 works riders: South African Camden McLellan and Dane Mikkel Haarup will compete for Triumph in 2024.

Last season, 19-year-old Camden McLellan was under contract to Jacky Martens' JM Honda team, but struggled with an injury at the start of the season.

Mikkel Haarup last raced for WZ Racing KTM. The Dane will continue to compete with the starting number 11, while McLellan will wear the starting number 8 next year.

Both riders are looking forward to their new tasks. "The first impressions of the bike and the team are hard to put into words," explained Mc Lellan. "I'm impressed with the performance of the bike and the work ethic of the whole team. We started testing and I immediately felt comfortable on the bike. I will work hard throughout the winter to get fitter, stronger and faster."