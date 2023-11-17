Sacha and Lucas Coenen will remain in Europe for the time being

Sacha Coenen and Lucas Coenen will remain in the MX2 World Championship for the time being. They have signed a multi-year contract with Red Bull KTM and Nestaan Husqvarna respectively. However, the topic of the USA is not off the table for the 16-year-old talents.

The talented Belgian Coenen twins will remain in the Motocross World Championship for the time being. The brothers themselves had considered the possibility of moving to the USA in the past. The brothers, who are only 16 years old, have now extended their works contracts for several years. Sacha will remain a factory rider with Red Bull KTM and Lucas will stay with Team Nestaan Husqvarna.

Only time will tell whether the Coenen brothers will use the World Championship as a springboard to America. In 2024, the KTM MX2 factory team will once again compete with 3 riders: Andrea Adamo, Liam Everts and Sacha Coenen#. In the MXGP class, KTM will line up with Jeffrey Herlings in 2024.

Nestaan Husqvarna will be competing in the MX2 category next year with Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf. Lucas has also signed a multi-year contract as a Husqvarna works rider. Mattia Guadagnini has been signed for the MXGP.