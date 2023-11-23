Marcel Stauffer: HALO as hope after mega-crash

Marcel Stauffer is going through a wave trough of emotions at the moment. The man from Salzburg, who broke several vertebrae in a training crash in Italy and has to worry about whether he will ever be able to ride motocross at racing speed again, has reported back from hospital to inform the public about his condition.

The 22-year-old has broken the C1 and C2 cervical vertebrae and the T5 thoracic vertebra and is suffering from breathing problems and terrible pain. The accident involving the man from Nußdorf in Flachgau was also extensively covered by the daily press in Austria.

"Now 15 days have passed since the crash. To be honest, it's been a rollercoaster ride - both physically and mentally," says Stauffer. "I had a lot of MRI and X-ray appointments after my transfer to Austria. My doctors wanted to make sure what the position of the broken bone parts was and what treatment options were available. The doctors told me that the best chance of a complete recovery of mobility, or even a return to sport, would be the use of a HALO construction. It may take longer and be more painful than an operation, but it's the best way to regain my quality of life - so it's worth a try. The last two days have brought me a lot of pain. Now is the time to rest and recover as best I can. It's not easy, but I know what I'm fighting for."

"I'm trying to stay as positive as possible," added Marcel. "I enjoy the smallest progress and focus on a healthy future. My family supports me unconditionally - I can't thank them enough for being by my side in good and bad moments. Thank you also to everyone who has contacted me - you inspire and motivate me."