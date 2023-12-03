Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS): This is his team-mate

The new Motocross World Championship season starts on 10 March with the Argentinian Grand Prix in Patagonia. MX2 star Simon Längenfelder (19) wants to have his say in the World Championship title. The German took eight race wins in 2023 despite bad luck due to injury, but missed three events and still finished the year in third place overall.

Now the structure of his Red Bull GASGAS squad of the De Carli family is changing under team manager Davide De Carli after the contract with the Pierer Mobility Group was extended. After being the only rider in the MX2 class in 2023, Simon Längenfelder will have a team-mate in Frenchman Marc-Antoine Rossi.

The 17-year-old Rossi will complete his first full MX2 World Championship season in 2024 and, like Längenfelder, is seen as a future prospect. The Frenchman contested the EMX class in 2023 and won a race in Teutschenthal. At the home GP in Villars in France, Rossi shocked the MX2 World Championship elite with wildcard finishes of 8th and 6th. Rossi took three EMX race wins in 2023 and finished the year in 7th place, despite missing three events.

"I'm very excited that I can now be part of the Red Bull GASGAS team with a contract for several years," confirmed Rossi. "It will be a dream come true for me to start my professional career with a team that can boast such success. I can't wait for the season to start."

Interesting fact: Rossi is effectively taking over the number 28 of his compatriot Tom Vialle, who moved to the USA at the end of the 2022 season.